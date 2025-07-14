Otoge Ministries to hold second edition of Christ Conference July 18

27.3 C
Worship

 Otoge Ministries has concluded plans to hold the second edition of its Christ Conference, themed “7 Spirits Of God”.

The organizer of the conference, Prophetess Foluke Otoge in a statement said, this year’s conference promises to be another season of wonder

Scheduled for July 18, 2025, Otoge said the Christ Conference has quickly grown into a space where worship, teaching, and prophetic ministry converge to stir genuine revival and spiritual awakening.

She said, the maiden edition, held in 2024, was a remarkable success, adding that attendees experienced an atmosphere of intense worship, prophetic clarity, and teaching rooted in Scripture.

According to her, the conference drew participants from various walks of life, including church leaders, worship ministers, professionals, and young believers hungry for more of God.

“Ministering during the 2024 conference were a lineup of anointed ministers like: Mike Abdul, Evangelist Olusayo Ayobade, Apostle Godswill Otuonye, Moses Harmony and other Anointed ministers, who delivered with depth and sincerity.

“The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many calling it a “life-defining moment.” We’ll be sharing names of key guests and testimonies from last year’s attendees in the coming days,” she said.

This year’s conference will once again feature Prophetess Foluke Otoge, joined by an impactful team of ministers including Evangelist Adetayo Blancsane, Evangelist Leke Olulana, Mike Abdul, Ayomi Write amongst others.

Each guest carries a unique grace, and together, they will help set the stage for another powerful encounter.

Prophetess Otoge further noted that whether you attended last year or hearing about Christ Conference for the first time, this year’s gathering offers an opportunity to realign, recharge, and reconnect with divine purpose.

“Further details on venue, time, and live streaming options will be shared via Prophetess Foluke Otoge’s official social media channels. You can follow updates using the hashtag #ChristConference2025,’ she added.

