27.3 C
Lagos
July 14, 2025
Trending now

Enugu NMA backs national leadership’s 21-day ultimatum, lists demands

Fubara mourns Ex-president Buhari, describes him as a leader of legacy, principle

Otoge Ministries to hold second edition of Christ Conference July 18

Governor Soludo Mourns Former President Muhammadu Buhari

NNPP mourns former President Buhari

Adopt data-driven solutions to workplace safety, Faleye Charges Employers.

Buhari: Nigerians loved, treated him as hero till death – APC Deputy…

Commodity export: NAHCO’s processing centre gets customs backing

National Assembly honours Buhari, reschedules plenary sessions to July 22

Sandisk Offers the Perfect Tech for Travellers This Summer

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NNPP mourns former President Buhari

by Peter Anayo098

….says the nation has lost a dignified, purposeful leader

 

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) said in Abuja today, Sunday, that the nation has lost a dignified and purposeful leader following the announcement of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today.

 

Buhari was said to have died in a clinic in London and the family subsequently made a formal announcement.

 

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, reflected on the two eras when the late former leader was at the helm of affairs and affirmed his sterling qualities as a modest, disciplined and patriotic leader.

 

The statement read in part, “Of course, in a deeper evaluation, the late President Muhammadu Buhari was quite a dignified and purposeful leader.

 

“We could see that element of purposefulness in him in and out of office and his usual milk of human kindness as a father figure for many.

 

He was well loved by his people who treated him as a hero. ”

 

Continuing it stated, “He also exemplified modesty, discipline and many reckon with him as a patriot.

 

Buhari will be remembered as a dedicated soldier who served Nigeria as head of state and a “born-again”  democrat who did his best as a civilian president.

 

We will miss him”, Johnson noted in the statement.

 

“NNPP commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late President, saying history will be kind to him.

 

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdausi’, it stated.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

We are yet to call off strike- SSANU Taraba Varsity Chapter

Editor

Stoppage of Rivers’ Allocation; Ex-LG Candidates React, Seek Tinubu’s intervention, Back Fubara

Editor

Tinubu: Road project not just about building roads but building capacity , creating jobs

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO