NNPP mourns former President Buhari

….says the nation has lost a dignified, purposeful leader

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) said in Abuja today, Sunday, that the nation has lost a dignified and purposeful leader following the announcement of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today.

Buhari was said to have died in a clinic in London and the family subsequently made a formal announcement.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, reflected on the two eras when the late former leader was at the helm of affairs and affirmed his sterling qualities as a modest, disciplined and patriotic leader.

The statement read in part, “Of course, in a deeper evaluation, the late President Muhammadu Buhari was quite a dignified and purposeful leader.

“We could see that element of purposefulness in him in and out of office and his usual milk of human kindness as a father figure for many.

He was well loved by his people who treated him as a hero. ”

Continuing it stated, “He also exemplified modesty, discipline and many reckon with him as a patriot.

Buhari will be remembered as a dedicated soldier who served Nigeria as head of state and a “born-again” democrat who did his best as a civilian president.

We will miss him”, Johnson noted in the statement.

“NNPP commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late President, saying history will be kind to him.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdausi’, it stated.