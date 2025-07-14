National Assembly honours Buhari, reschedules plenary sessions to July 22

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in a London hospital, the National Assembly has rescheduled the plenary sessions of both chambers -the Senate and the House of Representatives to Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Kamoru Ogunlana, who announced this in a statement signed and released on Monday, said that the action was meant to honour the deceased for his legacy and services to the country.

The federal legislature had last Thursday, July 10, adjourned plenary sessions to Tuesday, July 15, before the sudden death of Buhari on Sunday at the age of 82 years.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that all legislative activities in the National Assembly are hereby suspended immediately until Tuesday, 22 July, 2025.

“All members of the National Assembly are urged to reschedule their engagements to enable full participation in the burial activities of the late President.

“The leadership of both chambers, on behalf of members and staff of the National Assembly, extend heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria;

the government and people of Katsina State; his wife, children, and the entire Buhari family,” the CNA stated.

Ogunlana pointed out that the late former President Buhari would be remembered for his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and his integrity.

He prayed unto the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.