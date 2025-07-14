23.5 C
Lagos LG election: Red Cross deploys 250 volunteers for emergency response

by Peter Anayo0113

BLESSING TAIWO

 

In line with her humanitarian mandate, over 250 Nigerian Red Cross Society volunteers were strategically stationed on Saturday, in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of Lagos state.

 

The action was aimed at supporting emergency response efforts during the local government election exercise in the state.

 

According to a statement by the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos Branch Communications Officer, Mr Olushola Tejuosho, the long-standing tradition ensures Red Cross volunteers are never at home during elections but on the field, ready to respond to emergencies.

 

The humanitarian group leaders ensured proper coordination by monitoring the volunteers’ services on the field.

 

The statement reads, “this deployment followed a briefing at our Lagos Branch Office earlier in the week, where expectations and rules of engagement were clearly outlined to the leadership of all the Divisions (LGAs and LCDAs).

 

“To ensure smooth coordination and strict adherence to protocols and her 7 fundamental principles, members of the branch leadership team were actively on the field monitoring operations.

 

“On the Mainland, monitoring was led by our Branch Chairman, Dr (Mrs) Adebola Victoria Kolawole, alongside Mr. Ige Oladimeji (Disaster Management Officer) and Mrs. Aderonke Inyang (PMEAL Officer).

 

“On the Island, oversight was handled by Mr. Olakunle Lasisi (Branch Secretary) and Mr. Nicholas Adeshile (Admin Officer).

 

“Despite the voluntary nature of this service, our members showed unwavering commitment and discipline.

It was truly a fruitful and impactful outing.”

 

