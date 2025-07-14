It’s time to reclaim Osun, Nigeria —Aregbesola tells supporters

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has revealed that his party will dislodge the All Progressive Congress, APC, come 2027, adding that it’ll also emerge victorious in the August 8 gubernatorial elections in Osun State.

Addressing ADC members and loyalists at the ADC secretariat, Osogbo, Osun State capital on Sunday, Aregbesola, stressed that his party is ready to rescue Nigerians from the hardship inflicted by the APC-led administration.

He added that his visit to the State is part of the preparations embarked on to ensure that the ADC takes over the wheel of power in the state come 2026.

He said, “Our gathering here today marks the beginning of a mission to reclaim the state. You being here since morning shows how committed we are; it doesn’t end there. Let us remind our people through door to door, house to house, and settlement to settlement that it is time to vote out the Government that took bread, milk, Garri, and other essentials from them to vote them out.

“We are not here to trade insults. We are here to restore what has been lost: dignity, competence, and direction.

“This party is for everyone. We welcome you, not as enemies of others, but as Nigerians determined to chart a better path forward.

“We know the game — distractions, smears, provocations. But we will not play it. We are on a mission, and we will stay focused — building quietly, consistently, and with conviction.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Charles Omidiji, urged the members of ADC to extend a hand of friendship to anyone willing to join the party

He said, “We have arrived and non of the two political parties can beat ADC in Osun. The PDP and APC now believe we are the credible alternative.

“I want to urge all members of ADC to continue to work hand in hand, just like our logo ‘handshake’ they should extend a hand of friendship to anyone who is willing to join the ADC.”

