27.3 C
Lagos
July 14, 2025
Trending now

FG declares Tuesday public holiday in honor of President Buhari

Police rescue infant, others, arrest 11 child traffickers in Enugu, Anambra

Buhari worked hard to return Nigeria to path of integrity, discipline –…

Sights restored as over 2,000 benefit from NNPC/Shell Vision First outreach in…

Glo Foundation’s Skillbridge transforms lives of LAWMA sweepers through training

ADC declares 3 days mourning for Buhari

APC closes national secretariat in honour of late President Buhari

It’s time to reclaim Osun, Nigeria —Aregbesola tells supporters

EFCC secures conviction of five Internet fraudsters in Ilorin

Lagos LG election: Red Cross deploys 250 volunteers for emergency response

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

It’s time to reclaim Osun, Nigeria —Aregbesola tells supporters

by Peter Anayo0164

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has revealed that his party will dislodge the All Progressive Congress, APC, come 2027, adding that it’ll also emerge victorious in the August 8 gubernatorial elections in Osun State.

 

Addressing ADC members and loyalists at the ADC secretariat, Osogbo, Osun State capital on Sunday, Aregbesola, stressed that his party is ready to rescue Nigerians from the hardship inflicted by the APC-led administration.

 

He added that his visit to the State is part of the preparations embarked on to ensure that the ADC takes over the wheel of power in the state come 2026.

 

He said, “Our gathering here today marks the beginning of a mission to reclaim the state. You being here since morning shows how committed we are; it doesn’t end there. Let us remind our people through door to door, house to house, and settlement to settlement that it is time to vote out the Government that took bread, milk, Garri, and other essentials from them to vote them out.

 

“We are not here to trade insults. We are here to restore what has been lost: dignity, competence, and direction.

 

“This party is for everyone. We welcome you, not as enemies of others, but as Nigerians determined to chart a better path forward.

 

“We know the game — distractions, smears, provocations. But we will not play it. We are on a mission, and we will stay focused — building quietly, consistently, and with conviction.”

 

Meanwhile, the chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Charles Omidiji, urged the members of ADC to extend a hand of friendship to anyone willing to join the party

 

He said, “We have arrived and non of the two political parties can beat ADC in Osun. The PDP and APC now believe we are the credible alternative.

 

“I want to urge all members of ADC to continue to work hand in hand, just like our logo ‘handshake’ they should extend a hand of friendship to anyone who is willing to join the ADC.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Meranda’s experience, education, family background’ll not allow her derail, says APC chieftain  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

LP Reps hail Abure’s sack by Supreme Court, describe decision as eliixir for party’s stability

Peter Anayo

Anyanwu loses battle as PDP’s BoT recognises Ude-Okoye as National Secretary

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO