Interactive Session with stakeholders on how to proffer solutions to flood disaster in Nigeria held in Abuja

L-R… Clerk House of Representatives Committee on Hydrological Development Agency/Hydroelectric Power Producing Area Development Commission, Echiegu Ignatius, Chairman of the committee, Paschal Agbodike and Deputy chairman of the committee, Paul Ekpo, during an interactive session with stakeholders on how to proffer solutions to the flood disaster in Nigeria, at the National Assembly in Abuja Thursday.

