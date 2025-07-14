22.2 C
Lagos
July 14, 2025
Politics

Imo: A new political group emerges, lauds Gov Uzodimma's performance

by Peter Anayo090

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri 

 

 

In preparation for the selection of the successor  to the incumbent  Governor of Imo state, Governor  Hope Uzodimma, come  2027, a new political group has emerged in the Imo East senatorial  zone, otherwise known  as  ” Owerri Zone,  giving credence to  the performance of the  incumbent Governor

 

The new political group, ” Owerri  Zone leaders of thought” was anchored  by key politicians in the zone, led by Chief Charles Amadi supported  by Prince Dr Alex Mbata and Chief Henry Njoku, ( Harri Tex ) all of Owerri Zone

 

Unveiling the new political group and some stakeholders in Owerri Imo State capital Saturday night, the spokes man for the new group Prince Dr Alex Mbata said that the group came on board with the mission to endorse whoever the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma would bless to take over from him and continue from where he   would stop in 2027

 

He explained that the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma, believing in the principles of the charter of  equity, would  favour the zone  in choosing his successor who  would continue the good works he has been doing for the people of the state

 

According to him, ” Governor Hope  Uzodimma has done so well for the state and therefore deserves a credible politician  from  the zone to take over from him and maintain the good work he has done

 

Assessing the performance so far  of the present administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the group in one voice noted that the present administration has been able to put right some road networks in the zone

 

He emphasised, ” look at the roads linking Owerri, the state capital, with Orlu and Owerri how smooth  and solid the roads are” pointing out that before Governor Hope Uzodimma came on board, the roads were in dilapidated condition and as such were very impassable

 

 

Prince Dr  Mbata  made  it  clear that  the group would  support and stand behind whoever Governor Hope Uzodimma would odain to take over from him

 

He therefore urged the media  in the state to collaborate and  work  with the group to actualise the dreams of the senatorial district, ( Owerri Zone ), noting that the media plays vital role in advancing democracy  and  good  governance any where in the world

 

Dr Mbata further solicited  accurate and positive reportage of the activities of the group and to give a new direction to the political narrative in the state

 

He believed that the media collaborating with the group will go a long way in moving the state forward

 

On membership, Dr  Mbata explained that the group is open to every son or daughter of Owerri Zone

 

 

