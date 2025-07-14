Imo: A new political group emerges, lauds Gov Uzodimma’s performance

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

In preparation for the selection of the successor to the incumbent Governor of Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodimma, come 2027, a new political group has emerged in the Imo East senatorial zone, otherwise known as ” Owerri Zone, giving credence to the performance of the incumbent Governor

The new political group, ” Owerri Zone leaders of thought” was anchored by key politicians in the zone, led by Chief Charles Amadi supported by Prince Dr Alex Mbata and Chief Henry Njoku, ( Harri Tex ) all of Owerri Zone

Unveiling the new political group and some stakeholders in Owerri Imo State capital Saturday night, the spokes man for the new group Prince Dr Alex Mbata said that the group came on board with the mission to endorse whoever the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma would bless to take over from him and continue from where he would stop in 2027

He explained that the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma, believing in the principles of the charter of equity, would favour the zone in choosing his successor who would continue the good works he has been doing for the people of the state

According to him, ” Governor Hope Uzodimma has done so well for the state and therefore deserves a credible politician from the zone to take over from him and maintain the good work he has done

Assessing the performance so far of the present administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the group in one voice noted that the present administration has been able to put right some road networks in the zone

He emphasised, ” look at the roads linking Owerri, the state capital, with Orlu and Owerri how smooth and solid the roads are” pointing out that before Governor Hope Uzodimma came on board, the roads were in dilapidated condition and as such were very impassable

Prince Dr Mbata made it clear that the group would support and stand behind whoever Governor Hope Uzodimma would odain to take over from him

He therefore urged the media in the state to collaborate and work with the group to actualise the dreams of the senatorial district, ( Owerri Zone ), noting that the media plays vital role in advancing democracy and good governance any where in the world

Dr Mbata further solicited accurate and positive reportage of the activities of the group and to give a new direction to the political narrative in the state

He believed that the media collaborating with the group will go a long way in moving the state forward

On membership, Dr Mbata explained that the group is open to every son or daughter of Owerri Zone

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2