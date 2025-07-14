Governor Soludo Mourns Former President Muhammadu Buhari

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has expressed shock and profound sorrow over the passing of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday in the United Kingdom at 82 years.

The governor in his condolence message, stated that the demise of the former president marks the end of an era, as he was a towering figure in Nigeria’s history and a dedicated patriot of the country.

According to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo affirmed that the life of Late President Muhammadu Buhari was characterised by an unyielding commitment to integrity, discipline, and the pursuit of a better Nigeria.

From his early days as a military officer to his tenure as Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, he consistently demonstrated a profound love for Nigeria and its people. Of particular recall was his popular stance against public indiscipline as executed with the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) campaign during his tenure as military head of state.

The Governor further recalled President Buhari’s contributions to national development as pivotal and unforgettable, as his administration’s efforts in security, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption were notable.

Governor Soludo asserted that the late president championed initiatives aimed at strengthening the nation’s economy, improving agricultural output, and ensuring the welfare of all Nigerians.

He added that beyond the former president’s policy achievements, he was a man of immense personal conviction, as his steadfastness, even in the face of daunting challenges, served as an inspiration to many.

Late President Buhari was a leader who believed in the unity and potential of Nigeria, working tirelessly towards a nation where peace and prosperity would reign.

The governor therefore conveys his sincere condolences to the Buhari family, the Federal Government, and all Nigerians on the death of President Muhammadu Buhari, praying that Almighty Allah grants his soul eternal rest and comforts all who mourn him.