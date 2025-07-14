Glo Foundation’s Skillbridge transforms lives of LAWMA sweepers through training

The first phase of the Glo Skillbridge programme, an initiative by Glo Foundation designed to empower Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) street sweepers with new skills, ends this week in Lagos.

For about 150 dedicated Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) street sweepers, this past month has been a journey of discovery, as they were equipped with valuable fashion design, bead making, baking, and digital skills.

Glo Foundation initiated this program with a clear vision: to empower these individuals, providing them with the knowledge and tools to broaden their horizons and cultivate new streams of income. The smiles and testimonies from participants and coordinators alike confirm the profound impact.

“The participants are amazing, they are all putting their best foot forward and they are willing to learn,” remarked Mr. Ogunmade Johnpaul Tobi, coordinator for fashion design at YetrosLane Fashion Academy at Gbagada, Lagos, capturing the dedication of the participants. Damilola Ilemobayo, beaming with excitement, echoed this sentiment: “My skill as a fashion designer has improved. I can’t wait to show the world all that I have learnt. May God continue to bless Globacom.”

The passion for learning resonated across all the training centres. Omotola Akinsanya, coordinating the baking training at Bakery Initiatives, Yaba, Lagos, was particularly impressed by the participants’ “strong passion for the training and a deep eagerness to learn,” regardless of their literacy levels. Obadina Omowumi, a baking trainee, found the experience “very transformative,” valuing the practical insights into material costing and financial management.

The digital skills training, coordinated by Oluwatosin Abiodun-Lisk at ALX, presented perhaps the most inspiring transformation. Witnessing students “move from zero to 100 and learning really fast” was a humbling experience for Abiodun-Lisk. Endurance Francis, a LAWMA participant, declared it a “life-changing experience,” confident in the future opportunities it will unlock.

Perhaps the most poignant story is that of Mrs. Suliat Ojulari, who, despite never having touched a computer before, now navigates systems with dexterity. Her initial discouragement gave way to determination, proving that with the right opportunity and support, anything is possible. “I am very happy,” she said, “all thanks to Glo and the coordinators, they made it easy for me.”

As the week progresses, Glo Foundation will host a celebratory graduation ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the lives of these empowered individuals and underscoring the foundation’s commitment to community development.