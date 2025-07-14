27.3 C
July 14, 2025
FG declares Tuesday public holiday in honor of President Buhari

by Peter Anayo045

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, a public holiday in honor of late former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

This is according to a statement signed by the Ministry of Interior’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Magdalene Ajani on Monday in Abuja.

Ajani said that the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo said that the holiday was necessitated following the seven days of national mourning declared by President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the holiday was a show of respect for the late President’s service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation.

“This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” the Minister said.

The minister urged citizens to use the day to honour the late President’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

According to him, the federal government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late President, the people of Katsina and all Nigerians, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

 

