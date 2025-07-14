27.3 C
Commodity export: NAHCO's processing centre gets customs backing

by Editor0107

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (NAHCO) Export Packaging and Processing Centre (NEPPC) has received the support of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in revolutionalising Nigeria’s commodity export.

The Controller-General of NCS, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, gave the assurance when he visited NAHCO’s  export processing centre in Lagos.

 

This is according to a statement by Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications,  NAHCO, Mr Tayo Ajakaye on Monday.

 

Adeniyi said, “I commend what you are doing here, and whatever you are doing to improve the economy of the country, especially exports, I am all for it.”

 

 

 

Adeniyi directed the Customs Area Controller, Cargo Terminal Command, Mr MT Awe,  to ensure that NEPPC  would follow  all the procedures required for it achieve its objectives.

 

 

 

According to Adeniyi,  customs is not only about generating revenue but also about supporting businesses that will create employment and attract foreign exchange.

 

 

 

The Group Managing Director, NAHCO, Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun, described the visit as a needed encouragement by the company in its efforts toward boosting the country’s agro-exports through airports.

 

 

 

Olumekun said the operation of the centre would be in line with global standards and  create room for more cargoes to be processed at the NAHCO export shed since perishables would be moved to NEPPC.

 

 

 

He said that the centre was aimed to ensure proper packaging of commodities that would be acceptable to global markets.

 

 

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEPPC was inaugurated in 2024 as a strategic move to enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian commodities on the global stage. (NAN) www.nannews.ng

 

 

