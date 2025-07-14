Buhari worked hard to return Nigeria to path of integrity, discipline – LP

The leadership of Labour Party has expressed deep pain over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he worked hard to restore sanity and return Nigeria to the path of integrity, discipline and incorruption.

National Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure, said this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

“When in December 1983, General Buhari as a young military officer assumed leadership as the military Head of State, he worked so hard to restore sanity and return Nigeria into a path of integrity, discipline and incorruption.

“He fought against decay and moral impunity in the political system.

“His return into power between 2015 and 2023 also brought much relief and sanity to millions of Nigeria as exemplified by his humane approach to governance,” he said.

Abure described the late former president as a patriot and statesman who wished that the flawed system in Nigeria worked.

“He wanted a democracy that worked. It was under his government that Electoral Act was passed, an act that was to ensure that democracy is deep-rooted.

“Buhari was also a committed, courageous, disciplined and honest leader who left a legacy of service,” he said.

Abure expressed the hope that he would be remembered for those laudable and courageous policies he saw through.

“We in the Labour Party join millions of Nigeria and other world leaders across the globe to mourn the passing of this great man.

“My deepest condolences to his immediate family, loved ones and Nigeria, and I pray that Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgives his shortcomings, accepts his deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari died on Sunday in a London hospital after battling an undisclosed illness. He was aged 82