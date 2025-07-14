Buhari: Nigerians loved, treated him as hero till death – APC Deputy National Chairman Eneukwu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Deputy National Chairman (South), All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Emma Eneukwu, has mourned the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a national and personal loss.

The family of Buhari, through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, and former aide, Bashir Ahmad, announced his death on Sunday while in a clinic in London at about 4:30 p.m.

In a statement issued in Enugu on Monday, Eneukwu said that Buhari, till death, was abundantly loved by his people “who continued to treat him as the hero that he is.”

The APC chieftain said that Nigeria is indeed a complex country and with the benefit of hindsight many Nigerians would have realised that Buhari did his best as Head of State and President.

According to him, as one of the leaders of the defunct All Nigeria’s Peoples Party (ANPP) which gave Gen. Muhammadu Buhari his very first opportunity to run for President, I feel very shocked and demoralised.

“It is so sad that we have lost our great leader at this critical time.

“Knowing his capacity and competences, then and always, I was proudly one of the ANPP leaders who endorsed the ‘outstanding and no nonsense General’ for the ticket of ANPP.

“I have known Gen. Buhari as a political ally for many years.

“I feel a sense of personal loss that we had to lose him at this dicey time when his presence is much needed for his stabilising essence,” he said.

Eneukwu said that the challenges threatening the unity of the country no doubt required his wisdom.

“His anti-corruption stance and his personal example on it, his Spartan lifestyle and his anti-terrorism efforts remain indelible.

“May Almighty Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdausi,” he prayed.