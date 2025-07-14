At 91, Soyinka remains a beacon of inspiration, patriotism, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Prof. Wole Soyinka on his 91st birthday, calling him an uncommon patriot and global inspiration.
The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.
Tinubu hailed the Nobel Laureate for his outstanding contributions to education, democracy, human rights, cultural diplomacy, and nation-building.
Soyinka’s creative brilliance spans plays, poetry, memoirs, essays, and performance art, establishing him as one of the world’s foremost literary figures.
The president said Soyinka continues to inspire Nigerians and generations of writers globally, many of whom have earned global acclaim.
He also acknowledged a personal history of collaboration and friendship with the literary icon.
The president said, “I rejoice with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on reaching another year and praise his continuing service and contributions to our nation’s development.
“Prof. Soyinka is an uncommon patriot who has continued to demonstrate his undying love for our country.
“Even at the grand old age, he continues to be a source of inspiration to fellow citizens and people around the world. We are grateful for his long years of service to Nigeria and humanity.”
Tinubu commended Soyinka for his lifelong dedication to Nigeria’s growth and global image.
He added, “I value my association with Professor Soyinka and several collaborations to advance the progress and development of Nigeria.
“On this special day that marks the beginning of the journey into the last decade of his centennial, I wish Prof. Wole Soyinka good health and more years in sound mind.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soyinka was born on July 13, 1934, in Abeokuta, Ogun.
He studied at Government College, Ibadan, then earned an English degree from the University of Leeds in 1957.
On returning to Nigeria, he founded the “1960 Masks” and “Orisun Theatre Company,” while teaching drama and literature.
Soyinka’s activism during the Nigerian Civil War led to a 22-month imprisonment and multiple exiles over the years.
His work often explores themes of colonialism, injustice, and the human condition with unmatched depth and artistry.
In 1986, Soyinka became the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
