Champion Newspapers
Latest news

At 91, Soyinka remains a beacon of inspiration, patriotism, says Tinubu

by Peter Anayo079

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Prof. Wole Soyinka on his 91st birthday, calling him an uncommon patriot and global inspiration.

‎The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

‎Tinubu hailed the Nobel Laureate for his outstanding contributions to education, democracy, human rights, cultural diplomacy, and nation-building.

‎Soyinka’s creative brilliance spans plays, poetry, memoirs, essays, and performance art, establishing him as one of the world’s foremost literary figures.

‎The president said Soyinka continues to inspire Nigerians and generations of writers globally, many of whom have earned global acclaim.

‎He also acknowledged a personal history of collaboration and friendship with the literary icon.

‎The president said, “I rejoice with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on reaching another year and praise his continuing service and contributions to our nation’s development.

‎“Prof. Soyinka is an uncommon patriot who has continued to demonstrate his undying love for our country.

‎“Even at the grand old age, he continues to be a source of inspiration to fellow citizens and people around the world. We are grateful for his long years of service to Nigeria and humanity.”

‎Tinubu commended Soyinka for his lifelong dedication to Nigeria’s growth and global image.

He added, ‎“I value my association with Professor Soyinka and several collaborations to advance the progress and development of Nigeria.

‎“On this special day that marks the beginning of the journey into the last decade of his centennial, I wish Prof. Wole Soyinka good health and more years in sound mind.”

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soyinka was born on July 13, 1934, in Abeokuta, Ogun.

‎He studied at Government College, Ibadan, then earned an English degree from the University of Leeds in 1957.

‎On returning to Nigeria, he founded the “1960 Masks” and “Orisun Theatre Company,” while teaching drama and literature.

‎Soyinka’s activism during the Nigerian Civil War led to a 22-month imprisonment and multiple exiles over the years.

‎His work often explores themes of colonialism, injustice, and the human condition with unmatched depth and artistry.

‎In 1986, Soyinka became the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

 

