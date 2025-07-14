APC not worried by ADC coalition – Senate spokesperson

.Stop causing unnecessary tension, APC chieftain warns ADC leaders

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Senate’s spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress is not worried by the coalition of opposition forces, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress as a platform for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday, Adaramodu dismissed insinuations that APC had been in “panic mode” since the unveiling of ADC as the preferred party by the opposition figures.

NAN reports that the opposition figures, under the aegis of the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement, had recently adopted ADC as its platform to challenge APC in the 2027 general elections.

However, Adaramodu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said that there was no cause for alarm.

“How do you measure panic mode? What panic mode? That is purely speculative. Why should we be bothered?” he queried.

According to him, the coalition consists largely of the same political actors who have just decided to shift platforms.

“It is the same players, whether in the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour or the All Progressive Grand Alliance, that all came together under ADC. We know them well and we know their strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

The senator likened the situation to football players transferring clubs and yet remaining the same familiar opponents.

“This is like when players move from Chelsea to Manchester United, and then Manchester City plays against them. You know the players because you have been playing with them before,” he said.

He questioned the presence of any new political figures capable of significantly challenging the APC’s dominance.

“Who is the new player from the transfer market who can make the field tough enough to stop APC from scoring another electoral victory in 2027?” Adaramodu queried.

He also downplayed the coalition’s moves as somewhat comical.

He said, “Who’s new? Who is there and is newly introduced? Who are the new players that were bought from the transfer market that can make the field very stuffy and very difficult for the APC to score another electoral goal in 2027?

“Look, literally, the thing is that, there’s no way we can be so busy like this and there’s not going to be a time that we have to entertain ourselves comically like now. We must laugh. We must relax. Our homes must not be strictly too busy to be secreting a lot of sweat. That’s not good for our health. Not good for the health of our democracy. Some people must come up, but their actions are comical.

“So if there is somebody who has been governor for eight years, minister for eight years, speaker for so many years and says that he’s hungry…so you can see that such action is comical,” Adaramodu said.

On the question of his own political future and the possibility of re-contesting the Ekiti South Senatorial seat in 2027, Adaramodu said it’s all about divine providence and his constituents’ judgment.

“I always tell my people that if a politician does not deliver, he shouldn’t be allowed to continue in office. If I have done well, my constituents will vote for me again and again. But ultimately, God is the biggest factor in everything,” he said.

Reflecting on his unexpected rise to the Senate, Adaramodu said, “Initially, I never imagined I could become a senator, but here I am. It is the ‘God factor’ and that will continue to guide me in whatever position I hold next.”

.Stop causing unnecessary tension, APC chieftain warns coalition leaders

Meanwhile, A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has warned opposition political leaders to stop causing unnecessary tension across the country through their utterances and actions.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, Oyintiloye said that while the general elections were still almost two years away, the tension being generated in the country was becoming worrisome.

Specifically, Oyintiloye said that a statement credited to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, calling for violent protests for a change of government ahead of the 2027 elections, was unpatriotic.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said that what the country needed at this point in time was to consolidate on the gains of democracy and not to create unnecessary agitations that could lead to unrest.

Oyintiloye also said that the alignment of politicians into a coalition for the purpose of seeking power was not a new dimension in any democratic setting.

He, however, said that the use of such a platform to set citizens against the government should not be tolerated.

According to him, many coalition leaders are hungry for power and are ready to get it at all costs, not minding the negative implications of their actions on the country.

“We don’t have any other country except Nigeria, and it would be unwise to destroy it with our utterances and unguided actions due to power hunger.

“What the country need now is patriotic leaders who can support the present administration to work together in building a better future, create wealth, sustain peace, stability and progress, “he said.

He urged opposition leaders to support the president in moving the country forward and stop causing unnecessary tension.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2