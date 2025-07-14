27.3 C
APC closes national secretariat in honour of late President Buhari

Peter Anayo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the closure of its National Secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
“As directed by the Acting National Chairman of our party, Malam Bukar Dalori, the party’s national secretariat will be closed from Monday to reopen on Thursday,” he said.

Morka urged the party’s faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of Buhari.

Buhari, a two-term president of Nigeria on the platform of the APC died in a private hospital in London on Sunday.

 

