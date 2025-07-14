Adopt data-driven solutions to workplace safety, Faleye Charges Employers.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has advocated the adoption of Data-driven solutions for workplace safety and health.

Faleye canvassed the position at the ongoing training on Enhanced Occupational Safety and Health, at the Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Ibadan.

In his Keynote Address, the Managing Director asserted that evolving workplace environment required proactive measures as against mere compliance, to ensure safety of workers.

“That is why this program introduces automated Occupational Safety and Health strategies, tools and systems that will not

only elevate productivity but also save lives,” he said.

Underscoring the significance of the training, the NSITF Managing Director said, “It marks the bold steps we are taking as an institution and indeed, as a nation towards safer, smarter and more sustainable workplaces.

“This programme underscores

our drive to build capacity, foster digital transformation and integrate world-class safety practices into our national workforce culture”, he said.

He revealed that the Fund had already digitized its operations, stating that the training was to ensure stakeholders were not left behind.

Faleye, who was represented by the General Manager Health Safety and Environment Department of the Fund, Mr Tony Eke, further said that the training was “an initiative that speaks to the very heart of our commitment at NSITF: to protect, preserve and promote the dignity and well-being of every Nigerian worker.”

The training, organized in conjunction with Beam Box Projects and Consulting Services Limited runs for four days and is one in a trilogy of trainings sponsored by the Fund.

Others include Driving Workplace Safety from a Compliant Perspective to Profit-Driven Perspective and Technology and Safeware Skills: Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization handled by Surez Global Resources Nigeria Limited and Sky Quest Concept Limited respectively.

The trainings run concurrently in Ibadan and are part of the efforts of the NSITF under to fulfil its mandate of promoting workplace health and safety in Nigeria.