ADC declares 3 days mourning for Buhari

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday announced a three-day national mourning, within its fold, to honour the legacy of former president Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Kano by the party’s Interim National Chairman, Sen. David Mark.

In recognition of President Buhari’s leadership and contributions to the Nigerian state, the ADC also suspended all its political activities at national and state levels throughout the mourning period.

Mark emphasised that Buhari’s life was marked by unwavering dedication to the service of Nigeria, both in military and civilian capacities.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was a statesman of exceptional character. As a soldier, he fought bravely to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of our nation.

“As a democratically elected president, he contributed significantly to the growth and consolidation of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“His leadership reflected discipline, commitment, and a deep sense of patriotism,” he said.

The ADC chairman further called on the Federal Government to take appropriate steps to immortalise Buhari to preserve his legacies for future generations.

“We believe it is only fitting that his name and contributions be etched permanently into the national memory through the establishment of monuments, institutions, or initiatives that reflect the values he stood for.

“ADC extends its deepest condolences to the Buhari family, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and all Nigerians mourning this great loss.

“The party urges all members and supporters across the country to observe the declared period of mourning with solemnity and respect,” Mark said.