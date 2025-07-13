UBA rewards customers, celebrates 10 years of digital partnership success with VERiCASH

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is celebrating a decade of impactful digital transformation through its strategic partnership with leading fintech firm, VERiCASH.

The collaboration, which birthed the award-winning UBA Mobile App, has revolutionised digital banking across the continent, delivering seamless, secure, and user-friendly experiences to millions of customers.

To commemorate this significant milestone, UBA is launching a special promo for its mobile app users as a way of appreciating their loyalty and sustained engagement.

The promo is designed to reward customers for their continued trust in UBA’s digital platforms and reaffirms the bank’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence

With over 10 million downloads, the UBA Mobile Banking App ranks amongst the most downloaded apps in Nigeria, reinforcing the bank’s status as a digital trailblazer across the continent.

Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who spoke on the success of the partnership, highlighted the global standards of the app which has been instrumental in bridging financial gaps and aiding inclusion in over 20 countries.

He said, “This partnership with VERiCASH has been instrumental in positioning UBA as Africa’s premier digital banking institution, which is indicated by the amount of downloads and transactions we have processed in the past years.

“We made banking accessible to the unbanked, enabling millions of Africans to participate in the formal financial system from the comfort of their homes which reflects our commitment to financial inclusion and our vision of becoming Africa’s global bank,” Fashola added.

Chairman, CIT VERiCASH, Ashraf Zaki, who expressed his organisation’s delight at partnering with UBA over the past 10 years explained that the collaboration represents the pinnacle of possibility when innovative technology meets visionary banking leadership.

“Our collaboration with UBA over the past decade has been transformative, not just for both organizations, but for the entire African banking landscape. We’ve witnessed firsthand how UBA’s commitment to innovation, combined with our technological expertise, has created a digital banking experience that rivals the best in the world” Zaki said.

Also speaking on the partnership, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, expressed immense gratitude to the customers who have used the app, and unveiled the Special UBA/VERiCASH Celebratory Promo.

“We are deeply grateful to our over 10 million app users who have been with us on this incredible journey. Your trust, feedback, and loyalty have been the driving force behind our continuous innovation and improvement” Ladipo said.

Continuing, she said, “To celebrate this milestone, we’re launching a promo where customers can win 10 times the airtime purchased. For 10 weeks, simply buy airtime via the UBA Mobile Banking App, and you could be one of 10 daily winners!.”