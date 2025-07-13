Troops Thwart Attempts To Re-establish Illegal Oil Bunkering Hubs in Niger Delta States

Destroy 11 Illegal Refineries, Arrest 50 Suspects

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said it’s troops at the 6 Division, have continued to thwart several attempts by oil thieves and other criminals to re-establish their foothold in the Niger Delta Region.

Army Spokesperson at the 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah in a statement on Sunday, said the troops in latest operations dismantled 11 illegal refining sites, arrested 50 suspected oil thieves, confiscated 25,000 litres of stolen products, and also discovered several compromised illegal connection points in the region.

He said, the operations were conducted at different fronts in collaboration with other security agencies between 30 June and 13 July 2025.

According to Danjuma, the troops, in their operations in Rivers and Abia States, sustained the clampdown on attempts to re-establish new illegal bunkering hubs, and also dismantling existing camps.

He explained that several clearance operations were conducted along the Imo River, with seven illegal refining sites, 35 drum pots, fourteen drum receivers, three big coolants destroyed, and over 6,000 litres of crude oil recovered.

He said, “These recoveries were made around Obuzor and Ozaa West in Ukwa West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas of Abia and Rivers States respectively.

“At Obiafor in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, an illegal refining site was dismantled, with dugout pits filled with 3,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 2,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and 1,000 litres of crude oil handled in line with operational mandate.

“Additionally, a reservoir stocked with over 3,000 litres of chemicals used for the criminal venture, and five sacks containing 100 and 150 litres of stolen AGO and DPK respectively, were recovered. This was in addition to three suspected oil thieves apprehended, a 300-metre plastic hose, and fourteen metal drums handled appropriately. There were also seizures around Okarki Forest in Ahoada West LGA, with numerous holding facilities dismantled.”

He added that “In Delta State, along Jeddo waterways in Warri South LGA, one speedboat and a locally made wooden boat, both loaded with 86 sacks containing over 1,720 litres of stolen products, were deactivated.

The troops also raided a store at Obiaruku Community in Ukwuani LGA and discovered 24 jerricans of 25 litres filled with illegally refined AGO. At the creek along Ugbokodo, also in Warri South LGA, a locally made wooden boat stocked with stolen products was intercepted by the troops.”

While in Bayelsa State, he stated that the troops made determined efforts to curtail the activities of oil thieves, leading to the seizure of a wheelbarrow and a 70-kg gas cylinder at Ikarama in Yenagoa LGA. “The ancillary equipment was said to be primed for use to compromise pipelines for oil theft. At Angiama Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, several litres of stolen products were confiscated with suspects taken into custody.”

Explaining further, he said, “In Akwa Ibom State, troops raided a warehouse at Ukanafun LGA, where fifteen jericans filled with illegally refined AGO were uncovered. Troops have continued to dominate the waterways and hinterland, effectively denying economic saboteurs and other criminals freedom of action in the Niger Delta region.”