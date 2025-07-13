23.1 C
Lagos
July 14, 2025
Trending now

First Deputy Speaker , delegation from Parliament of Malawi, Hon. Madalitso Kazombo…

Traditional Marriage between Emmanuel Ayemoba , Oroma Oyewole held in Lagos

Visa row: Nigerian missions continue issuance of 5-year visa to Americans

No casualty recorded in Air Peace’s Port Harcourt runway incident — FAAN

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari dies in London at 82

UBA rewards customers, celebrates 10 years of digital partnership success with VERiCASH

LG poll: Lagos APC sweeps all 57 chairmanship seats

PalmPay Expands Access to Digital Insurance Through Strategic Partnerships

Lagos unveils investment deal book, bold vision for a 21st-century economy

Troops Thwart Attempts To Re-establish Illegal Oil Bunkering Hubs in Niger Delta…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Traditional Marriage between Emmanuel Ayemoba , Oroma Oyewole held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0151

The Couple   Mr Emmanuel Ayemoba his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole, during their traditional Marriage at Harbour Point in Lagos on Friday, 11/7/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Parents of the Bride  Mr. Tunde & Mrs Ngozi Oyewole; the Couple  Mr Emmanuel Ayemoba, his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole; parents of the Groom Mr. Jacob & Princess Catherine Ayemoba, during the traditional wedding of their Children in Lagos.

The Couple   Mr. Emmanuel Ayemoba and his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole (sitting), pose with the Bridal Train.

The Groom (3rd left sitting), Mr. Emmanuel Ayemoba, posing with the groomsmen.

The Rev’d Canon Samuel Obialor; Pastor Ben Akabueze;  Mr Emmanuel Ayemoba, his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole, Minister, Dayo Oyinlola.

L-r… Dr Ann Okoronkwo, Mother of the Bride, Mrs Ngozi Oyewole, Managing Director at Lawtitle International Limited. Princess  Uzo Inno-Okoye.

L-r …Wife of former Nigerian Minister of State for Defense, Alhaja   Moroophat Obanikoro; with Former  Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Mrs.  Nimota Akanbi.

L-r… Former General Manager, Zenith  Bank Plc, Bukky Latunji, with Omolola Awosika.

 

Former  Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation,  Pastor Ben Akubueze with his wife Mrs. Ngozi  (Left).

L-r…Lagos society woman, Mrs Labake Adeola, Marketing Communications Pro Pioneer Woman Sportscaster, Mrs. Modele Sarafa-Yusuf; Nigerian politician, senator and former first lady of Ogun, Ondo and Lagos states, Senator Fatimat Olufunke Raji-Rasaki.

Mother of the groom, Princess Catherine Ayemoba, arriving at the reception.

L-r … Wife of former Nigerian Minister of State for Defense, Alhaja   Moroophat Obanikoro ; with former   Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Mrs.  Nimota Akanbi. Business Woman, Hanya Laraba Ibrahim, the Iyalode of Lagos, Mrs. Bintu-Fatima Tinubu.

L-r…  Rev Hakeem Ogunniran & Prof Iyabo Ogunniran, Mrs Ositah & Ede Egbuche.

Business Woman, Hanya Laraba Ibrahim; (right) the Iyalode of Lagos, Mrs. Bintu-Fatima Tinubu (2nd left) and others.

The Couple, Mr. Emmanuel Ayemoba and his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole, cutting their traditional wedding cake.at Harbour Point in Lagos on Friday, 11/7/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 26,2024

Editor

Gov Makinde Deliver Precious Cornerstone University 3rd Convocation Lecture

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Public Hearing on Bills by House of Rep on Inter-Governmental Affairs with Shareholders held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO