Traditional Marriage between Emmanuel Ayemoba , Oroma Oyewole held in Lagos

The Couple Mr Emmanuel Ayemoba his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole, during their traditional Marriage at Harbour Point in Lagos on Friday, 11/7/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Parents of the Bride Mr. Tunde & Mrs Ngozi Oyewole; the Couple Mr Emmanuel Ayemoba, his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole; parents of the Groom Mr. Jacob & Princess Catherine Ayemoba, during the traditional wedding of their Children in Lagos.

The Couple Mr. Emmanuel Ayemoba and his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole (sitting), pose with the Bridal Train.

The Groom (3rd left sitting), Mr. Emmanuel Ayemoba, posing with the groomsmen.

The Rev’d Canon Samuel Obialor; Pastor Ben Akabueze; Mr Emmanuel Ayemoba, his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole, Minister, Dayo Oyinlola.

L-r… Dr Ann Okoronkwo, Mother of the Bride, Mrs Ngozi Oyewole, Managing Director at Lawtitle International Limited. Princess Uzo Inno-Okoye.

L-r …Wife of former Nigerian Minister of State for Defense, Alhaja Moroophat Obanikoro; with Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Mrs. Nimota Akanbi.

L-r… Former General Manager, Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky Latunji, with Omolola Awosika.

Former Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Pastor Ben Akubueze with his wife Mrs. Ngozi (Left).

L-r…Lagos society woman, Mrs Labake Adeola, Marketing Communications Pro Pioneer Woman Sportscaster, Mrs. Modele Sarafa-Yusuf; Nigerian politician, senator and former first lady of Ogun, Ondo and Lagos states, Senator Fatimat Olufunke Raji-Rasaki.

Mother of the groom, Princess Catherine Ayemoba, arriving at the reception.

L-r … Wife of former Nigerian Minister of State for Defense, Alhaja Moroophat Obanikoro ; with former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Mrs. Nimota Akanbi. Business Woman, Hanya Laraba Ibrahim, the Iyalode of Lagos, Mrs. Bintu-Fatima Tinubu.

L-r… Rev Hakeem Ogunniran & Prof Iyabo Ogunniran, Mrs Ositah & Ede Egbuche.

Business Woman, Hanya Laraba Ibrahim; (right) the Iyalode of Lagos, Mrs. Bintu-Fatima Tinubu (2nd left) and others.

The Couple, Mr. Emmanuel Ayemoba and his wife, former Miss Oroma Oyewole, cutting their traditional wedding cake.at Harbour Point in Lagos on Friday, 11/7/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

