PalmPay Expands Access to Digital Insurance Through Strategic Partnerships

PalmPay, a leading digital banking platform in Africa has announced the launch of strategic partnerships with top-tier insurance providers to offer accessible, affordable and simplified insurance products directly within the PalmPay app. This initiative reflects the brand’s continued commitment to deepening financial inclusion and underscores its mission to improve the wellbeing of everyday Nigerians.

With only about 8.9% of Nigerians currently covered by any form of health insurance, the country remains one of the least insured populations in Africa. Barriers such as low awareness, affordability challenges, and trust issues continue to hinder broader adoption of insurance products.

PalmPay’s new insurance offering directly addresses these challenges by simplifying the purchase and management of insurance policies within the app. The PalmPay insurance feature is designed to make essential coverage, from health to device, and life insurance easily accessible at affordable prices, eliminating the traditional complexities often associated with insurance.

“Insurance is often perceived as complex or inaccessible, especially among underserved communities.” said Habib Kowontan, Head of Wealth Product at PalmPay. “Through these partnerships, we aim to break down those barriers by offering simple, reliable and affordable insurance options that are easily accessible within the PalmPay app.”

With over 35 million users across Nigeria, PalmPay continues to evolve as a smart, consumer-first digital banking platform. The integration of insurance services complements its growing suite of offerings, which includes transfers, bill payments, high-interest savings, and debit card services, making PalmPay one of the most comprehensive digital banking platforms in the African market.

“Our goal at PalmPay is to remove barriers and make essential services easily accessible to everyone,” said Mr Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay. “Through these strategic partnerships, we’re expanding our services to be more inclusive and empowering our users with products that will positively impact their lives and finances.”

This rollout marks a significant milestone in PalmPay’s broader strategy to empower users with tools that enhance their daily lives. Building not just a payments app, but a smart and trusted financial partner for millions of Nigerians.