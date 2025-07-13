23.5 C
July 13, 2025
One chance robbery: Abuja Police investigate murder of fuel attendant

Favour Ishember, Abuja

A young woman, identified as Grace Godwin, a 23-year-old fuel attendant at the Mobil Filling Station in Mabushi, lost her life in a tragic incident on Saturday morning in the Jabi area of Abuja.

According to eyewitnesses, her lifeless body was discovered on the roadside near Iya Abubakar Street around 6:00 a.m.

The Jabi Police Division promptly responded to the distress call and rushed the victim to the National Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death.

Meanwhile, her body has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary pending an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The police have notified her family, who have positively identified her.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Grace boarded a commercial vehicle at Mabushi around 8:53 p.m. on Friday, which is believed to have been operated by a notorious “one chance” gang.

The suspects reportedly demanded a ransom from her family at 11:56 p.m. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

The police investigation is ongoing, and all efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. The authorities urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The family of the deceased is mourning the loss of their loved one, and the community is shaken by the tragic incident.

Cases of “one chance” robbery or abduction, where criminals pose as commercial drivers, have become a growing concern in the Federal Capital Territory. The police are working tirelessly to intensify efforts to curb this menace and ensure the safety of residents.

