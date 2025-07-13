No casualty recorded in Air Peace’s Port Harcourt runway incident — FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed that no casualty is recorded in the Port Harcourt runway incident involving Air Peace’s flight P47190 from Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

According to Orah, the aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQQ, departed Lagos (LOS) and landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), at approximately 7.45 a.m.

She said that the aircraft overshot runway 03 upon landing.

Orah stated: “We are relieved to report that there were no casualties. Evacuation of the 127 passengers has been completed safely with no casualties.

“In the interim, please plan for flight delays for any departing flights to Port Harcourt.”

She also said that further details would be provided when available.

Orah also reaffirmed FAAN’s commitment to the safety and security of the passengers. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)