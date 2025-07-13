23.5 C
Lagos
July 13, 2025
Trending now

Visa row: Nigerian missions continue issuance of 5-year visa to Americans

No casualty recorded in Air Peace’s Port Harcourt runway incident — FAAN

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari dies in London at 82

UBA rewards customers, celebrates 10 years of digital partnership success with VERiCASH

LG poll: Lagos APC sweeps all 57 chairmanship seats

PalmPay Expands Access to Digital Insurance Through Strategic Partnerships

Lagos unveils investment deal book, bold vision for a 21st-century economy

Troops Thwart Attempts To Re-establish Illegal Oil Bunkering Hubs in Niger Delta…

One chance robbery: Abuja Police investigate murder of fuel attendant

DAPPMAN Commends NMDPRA for Strategic Oversight in Nigeria’s Downstream Sector

Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

No casualty recorded in Air Peace’s Port Harcourt runway incident — FAAN

by Editor087

 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed that no casualty is recorded in the Port Harcourt runway incident involving Air Peace’s flight P47190 from Lagos.

 

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, on Sunday in Lagos.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

 

According to Orah, the aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQQ, departed Lagos (LOS) and landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), at approximately 7.45 a.m.

 

She said that the aircraft overshot runway 03 upon landing.

 

Orah stated: “We are relieved to report that there were no casualties. Evacuation of the 127 passengers has been completed safely with no casualties.

 

“In the interim, please plan for flight delays for any departing flights to Port Harcourt.”

 

She also said that further details would be provided when available.

 

Orah also reaffirmed FAAN’s commitment to the safety and security of the passengers. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Related posts

We’re investing in AI Academy, Cassava Value-Chain Development – Minister

Editor

Alternative Bank hands over livestock feed innovation project to Plateau varsity

Comfort

Lagos, Bulgaria strategize on Agric, food security, others

GODGIFT
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO