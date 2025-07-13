LG poll: Lagos APC sweeps all 57 chairmanship seats

.PDP wins councillorship position

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), has declared all the 57 chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates winners of the Saturday’s Local Government elections in the State.

In Badagry Local Government, the Returning Officer, Mr Akinwunmi Lewis, announcing the results at the collation centre, said the APC candidate,Mr Babatunde Hunpe, polled 27,442 votes, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, who scored 1,814 votes, and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, who scored 308 votes.

Also, in Olorunda LCDA, the Returning Officer, Mr Adegboyega Oladiran, said the APC candidate, Mr Peter Kumayon, secured a total of 28,799 votes, while the ZLP candidate received 562 votes.

“The PDP, despite not fielding a chairmanship candidate, recorded 470 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes, I hereby declare Mr Peter Kumayon as the duly elected chairman of Olorunda LCDA, ” Oladiran said.

In Badagry-West LCDA, the Returning Officer, Prof. Abiodun Okedeyi, from Lagos State University of Education, announcing the results at the collation centre in Kankon, declared that the APC candidate, Mr Rauf Ibrahim, polled a total of 11,538 votes, defeating his closest rival, the ZLP candidate, who scored 73 votes.

In his message to residents after the declaration, Hunpe promised to fulfill all his campaign promises and surpass the achievements of his predecessor.

The State electoral body also declared APC candidates as winners of the Saturday’s chairmanship elections in Epe, Eredo, and Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Areas.

LASIEC officials made the announcement late Saturday night about 11:55 p.m. at the local government secretariats in Epe, Eredo, and Ibeju-Lekki, respectively.

In Epe LG, APC candidate polled 34,819 votes, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which scored 1,535 votes, and the Labour Party, which garnered 675 votes.

Eredo Local Council Development Area, APC polled 25,017 votes, defeating its closest rival, the PDP, which secured 424 votes.

Ibeju-lekki APC polled 59,342 votes, Labour Party polled 45 votes, while the PDP scored 740 votes.

APC candidate, Kazeem Azeez won the chairmanship seat in Oto-Awori LCDA, with 19,874 votes.

In Amuwo Odofin Prince Lanre Sanusi of APC Engr.Seyi Ipinlaye polled 24,926 while the Labour Party polled 1,962 votes.

Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, APC Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede won and re-elected for a second term.

He polled 64,300 votes, representing a 301 per cent increase from the 21,000 votes he garnered in his first-term bid.

The Returning Officer for Ikeja local Government, Mr Salami Ojo, declared Dauda as winner after securing a total of 12,139 votes, while Oyenkwelu Nnamdi Vincent of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, polled 457.

Ibeju-Lekki, Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa has been re-elected as the Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, securing a resounding 59,342 votes in the just-concluded Lagos State Local Government Elections.

The results were officially announced late Saturday evening by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) through the LGA Returning Officer, Mr. Bankole Oduntan Adetola, at the Ibeju-Lekki Collation Centre.

Also, Adetola Adunni Abubakar, former Supervisor for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), has been declared the winner of the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, chairmanship election under the banner of the APC.

According to the official results announced by Mr. Samuel Olusanya, the LASIEC Returning Officer for Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Abubakar secured a landslide victory with 42,770 votes, defeating her closest rival Mr. Salami Taofeek of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 1,400 votes, and Mr. Shoyemi Tolulope of the Labour Party, who garnered 962 votes.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won one councillorship seat out of 376 positions contested for during the Local Government election.

PDP edged out the APC during the exercise conducted in Ward D in Yaba Local Council Development Area of the state.

As gathered, the PDP candidate was identified as Babatunde Dosunmu, who was a former member of the Lagos chapter of the APC before decamping to the PDP.

In the meantime, Lagos APC has celebrated, whatbit called comprehensive victory in the Local Government Elections

Seye Oladejo, Lagos APC spokesperson stated this in a statement shortly after the declaration of the results by LASIEC.

The statement read, “The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Lagos for their overwhelming support and trust, following the party’s comprehensive victory in the recently concluded Local Government elections across the state.

“This resounding win is a testament to the enduring relationship between the APC and the great people of Lagos. It reflects not only confidence in the leadership of our party but also the continued endorsement of our vision for progress, development, and inclusive governance at the grassroots level.

“We commend the dedication, discipline, and unity of purpose demonstrated by our candidates, party faithful, and campaign teams throughout this electoral process. Most importantly, we thank the good people of Lagos who turned out in large numbers to reaffirm their belief in our agenda of sustainable development and people-centered governance.

“This victory further strengthens our commitment to delivering good governance, efficient service delivery, and robust infrastructural and social development in every Local Government Area and Local Council Development Area in Lagos State.

“The Lagos APC remains humbled by this mandate and will continue to strive tirelessly to justify the trust reposed in us. As we move forward, we urge all residents to stay engaged, united, and hopeful, as we build a greater Lagos together.

“Once again, we say a profound thank you to all Lagosians. Your unwavering support over the years has been the foundation of our progress, and we remain resolute in our dedication to serving you better.”