Lagos unveils investment deal book, bold vision for a 21st-century economy

Lagos State Government has unveiled its much-awaited Lagos Investment Deal Book, an unprecedented compendium of de-risked, investment-ready projects across sectors that have been profiled and vetted for commercial viability, policy alignment, and implementation readiness.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled the digital book at the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0 themed: “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy” held at the Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island today. The Summit was attended by policymakers, global investors, industry captains, and development partners to chart a clear course toward sustainable, inclusive economic transformation for the State.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Governor described the Deal Book as a testament to the State’s maturity as an investment destination, detailing projects from green energy to industrial estates, tourism corridors to housing and logistics parks, proving that the opportunities in Lagos are real, scalable, and ready.

His words: “The Lagos of today is dynamic, determined, and deeply focused, but the Lagos of tomorrow, our Lagos of 2052, must be deliberately shaped, strategically governed, and courageously built. That is the future we are here to unlock. Lagos is ready to scale, to build, and to lead and I urge you to seize the expanding opportunities across sectors as the State is rising, intentionally, intelligently, and inclusively.”

“The theme of the Summit is far more than a slogan. It is a declaration of intent. It encapsulated our shared ambition to build an economy that is modern, inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive, a Lagos that works for all, now and in the decades to come. The summit comes at a defining moment in our trajectory, as we consolidate the foundational reforms of the past six years and accelerate the execution of our long-term vision for the future.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu affirmed that the State’s policies, projects and programmes, driven through a five-point development agenda rooted in infrastructure renewal, economic diversification, human capital development, technological innovation, and governance reform are to position Lagos to become Africa’s foremost economic and innovation hub as they were designed not only for today’s needs, but for tomorrow’s growth.

“Let me close by reaffirming a simple but powerful message: Lagos is open for business. This is not rhetoric, it is reality. our doors are open and our hands are extended. We are ready to partner with you, whether you are an angel investor, multinational, development agency, foundation, or innovation hub. Lagos welcomes financiers, developers, climate funds, digital innovators, and manufacturers. Join us to build a Lagos that is intelligent, inclusive, intentional and globally revered,” he said.

The Governor commended the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Sterling One Foundation, Office of Sustainable Development Goals and other partners for their dedication to facilitating policy-shaping conversations and actionable investment linkages, while reiterating that the summit’s energy underscored one message: Lagos is not waiting for the future, it is building it.

Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Bada Ambrose, described the summit as a convergence of capital, commitment, and conviction, as she emphasised the State’s shift from policy declarations to transaction-based engagements through structured platforms like curated deal rooms.

“Anchored on the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP 2052) and the upcoming Lagos State Industrial Policy (2025–2030), this second edition of the Summit signals a transformative leap, a deliberate move from concept to execution, from isolated engagements to systemic alignment. Every policy, every reform, and every initiative is mapped against four key pillars: Thriving Economy, Human-Centric Development, Modern Infrastructure, and Effective Governance, ensuring Lagos evolves in scale, quality, inclusion, and sustainability. This summit is therefore a pivotal moment in the journey toward that ambitious 2052 vision,” she said.

She described the Summit 2.0 as a launchpad for bold ambitions and actionable outcomes in which private sector partners – multilateral agencies, DFIs, anchor tenants, and startup ecosystems – are not spectators but co-architects of the future.

Various investment potentials were pitched across sectors in transportation, health, sustainable development, energy, innovation and technology, green economy and others.