23.1 C
Lagos
July 14, 2025
Trending now

First Deputy Speaker , delegation from Parliament of Malawi, Hon. Madalitso Kazombo…

Traditional Marriage between Emmanuel Ayemoba , Oroma Oyewole held in Lagos

Visa row: Nigerian missions continue issuance of 5-year visa to Americans

No casualty recorded in Air Peace’s Port Harcourt runway incident — FAAN

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari dies in London at 82

UBA rewards customers, celebrates 10 years of digital partnership success with VERiCASH

LG poll: Lagos APC sweeps all 57 chairmanship seats

PalmPay Expands Access to Digital Insurance Through Strategic Partnerships

Lagos unveils investment deal book, bold vision for a 21st-century economy

Troops Thwart Attempts To Re-establish Illegal Oil Bunkering Hubs in Niger Delta…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

First Deputy Speaker , delegation from Parliament of Malawi, Hon. Madalitso Kazombo at courtesy visit

by Peter Anayo0120

Deputy Speaker, Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CFR, in a handshake with the leader of the First Deputy Speaker and delegation from Parliament of Malawi, Hon. Madalitso Kazombo, during the visit.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

STAR of Africa 2025 Healthgarde Annual Convention held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

UNILAG 55th convocation ceremony Award of Masters Degrees, (ULBS), PGD, Masters, PH.D held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Meeting between Committee , Mgt of Nigeria Railway Cooperation, with him is Hon. Adegboyega Isiaka , Hon. Muhammed Chiroma

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO