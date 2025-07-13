Cutix PLC backs return of Onye Afia on Afia TV as official Season sponsor

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

On June 28th, in the industrial and commercial city of Nnewi, Anambra State, Cutix PLC, an indigenous Nigerian cable manufacturing company, was officially unveiled as the sponsor for the second season of Onye Afia, the flagship business show on Afia TV, Southeast Nigeria’s first indigenous television channel on MultiChoice’s DStv and GOtv, with headquartered in Enugu.

The event was graced by representatives from both parties: Cutix PLC’s co-founder and former Ambassador of Nigeria to Burundi, Ambassador Odi Nwosu; Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye; Business Manager, Mrs. Ada Ikebuilo; Managing Director of Afia TV, Chief Emeka Mba; Afia TV Brand Manager and Producer of Onye Afia, Ms. Chidimma ‘Chief Vera’ Okoh; and Presenter of Onye Afia, Ms. Chidera Okonji, among others.

Reiterating Afia TV’s commitment to showcasing and amplifying the lifestyle and culture of Southeastern Nigeria, Onye Afia dives deep into what makes the Igbo spirit enduring and remarkable — an idea that resonated throughout the event.

Chief Emeka Mba described the partnership as superb, stating, “This is one of the best supports and sponsorships Afia has received since inception. This partnership is not limited to Onye Afia. It is a bright brand partnership. We’re pledging to promote anything that Cutix Plc is doing that requires delivering to the public. We will use all our platforms to promote it.”

He said that Onye Afia is more than a television show; describing it is a dynamic initiative that uncovers genuine stories of drive, creativity, and perseverance among Igbo entrepreneurs.

“The show offers a 30-minute weekday platform that challenges stereotypes and redefines success for the Igbo in today’s economy. Through candid conversations with legacy builders and emerging disruptors, we promote Igbo pride and provide a blueprint for generational impact,” he added.

Producer and Brand Manager, Chidimma ‘Chief Vera’ Okoh, and Presenter Odera Collins, reaffirmed the show’s mission to highlight the unsung depth and resilience of the Igbo entrepreneurial and cultural spirit, countering negative stereotypes by telling authentic stories of success.

Representing Cutix PLC, Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye described the partnership as a “marriage of purpose, an alliance built for mutual growth.”

She stated, “Cutix has led the cable manufacturing sector for four decades with innovation and exceptional standards. Our support for Onye Afia shows our dedication to fostering the Igbo entrepreneurial spirit and economic progress in the Southeast.”

Co-founder, Ambassador Odi Nwosu, expressed regret about the portrayal of the Southeast as insecure for habitation and investment. He argued that compared to other regions in the country and globally, the Southeast is secure, friendly, and safe for human habitation and investment. He emphasized that this collaboration will spotlight the resourcefulness, business acumen, and inspiring stories of the Igbo people, underscoring the importance of owning and celebrating their narrative.

With an emphasis on principles, community spirit, and forward-thinking, Onye Afia mirrors the values companies like Cutix have championed for generations. This vision goes beyond sponsorship — it signifies a partnership rooted in shared identity and cultural pride.

The event marked more than a formal partnership; it brought together two forces — Cutix PLC, with its 40-year legacy of excellence in manufacturing, and Afia TV, a bold and rising voice in media. Together, they present a united front dedicated to showcasing the strength, resourcefulness, and brilliance of Ndi Igbo.

The new season of Onye Afia premieres on July 7, airing every weekday at 11:30am on Afia TV (DStv Channel 254, GOtv Channel 17, Free TV Channel 748), and every Monday & Tuesday at 1pm on Afia 99.3 FM, Afia Business on YouTube, Spotify, and other audio platforms.

It remains a show created, produced, and powered by Ndi Igbo, telling extraordinary stories to inspire the Southeast, Nigeria, and the world.