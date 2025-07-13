2027: Hurdles before ADC’s posturing as platform to unseat Tinubu

Ibrahim Quadri

In the wake of coming up with a formidable opposition political party to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 general elections, latest developments have shown there are hurdles likely to hinder its realization.

For instance, the recent appointment of new interim leaders in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised questions regarding adherence to the party’s constitution.

On July 2, 2025, some leading opposition figures had unveiled ADC as a political party to challenge Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party’s longtime National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu had relinquished power to pave way for new leadership.

Among those present at the unveiling and involved in the coalition effort were the 2023 presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Other key members included the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Victor Umeh; former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Labour Party’s 2023 Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed; former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; and former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

Also in attendance were former Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Abdulfattah Ahmed (Kwara), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Oserheimen Osunbor (Edo), and Celestine Omehia (Rivers), along with former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Others present included, Senator Dino Melaye, former Youth Minister Solomon Dalung, former Ekiti Deputy Governor Kolapo Olushola, media mogul Chief Dele Momodu, Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Suleiman Nazif and Lee Maeba.

The coalition leaders have adopted the ADC as their political platform for the 2027 election and that former Senate President David Mark and former Governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola have been appointed as the party’s interim national chairman and national secretary, respectively while Bolaji Abdullahi, a former minister of sports, as its spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a faction of ADC has rejected the adoption of the party by the coalition of opposition politicians. The party’s factional national Publicity Secretary, Musa Isa Matara, in a statement, accused opposition politicians of hijacking the party, saying their party is not a “private coalition platform.”

According to him, the party’s state executives, youth and women leaders, and ward coordinators were not involved in the conversations that led to the adoption of the party by the coalition leaders.

The statement read in part: “We warn those coming into the ADC as part of this imposed arrangement to tread carefully. Be mindful that some few individuals are attempting to sell out the soul of our party for personal gain.

“The ADC is not for sale. It belongs to its members, not political merchants or elite dealmakers.”

Also, a major setback seemingly showcasing as an albatross to ADC’s new outlook is the comments by the Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi who said, he joined the political coalition with the aim of emerging as a Presidential flagbearer, to unseat Tinubu.

Peter Obi made the clarification on Channels TV, Sunday Politics programme. Obi maintained, he will contest for the office of the President in 2027, dismissing rumour that he will be running mate for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar.

While defending his action in joining the coalition, he noted, “You need the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded.

“I’m going to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I believe I am qualified for it,” Obi said.

“This is not in play; nobody has ever discussed that. People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I am going to be A or B or C.”

Yet, the former Anambra State Governor stressed that he remains a vibrant member of the Labour Party though he is an active member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition adopted by the opposition to wrest APC. “I am part of the coalition which will be able to produce a President with the capacity and compassion to save this country,” he said.

Former All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant Rotimi Amaechi, has also declared his intention to run in the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu. At the same time, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has also hinted at a fresh bid. Observers view this development likely to divide the figures in the coalition.

Invariably, critics cited potential violations of the ADC constitution regarding both leadership transition procedures and eligibility criteria.

According to Article 23, Clause 4 of the ADC Constitution, “If a vacancy arises in any party office, the appropriate Executive Committee shall appoint a replacement from the same zone or constituency as the outgoing office holder. This appointment is to remain in effect until a new election is conducted at the next congress or convention.”

Chief Nwosu hails from the Southeast, while Mark is from the Northcentral. Similarly, Aregbesola is from the Southwest, whereas the immediate past secretary, Sa’id Baba Abdullahi, is from the North.

Observers also note that there was no record of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting preceding the announcement of the new interim officers, as would typically be required under party rules.

Further concerns centre on a constitutional provision that requires individuals to be party members for at least two years before they can hold national or zonal executive positions.

This clause was affirmed by Nwosu himself during the ADC’s October 12, 2022, convention, where he said: “The ADC adopted a key clause requiring new members to spend, at least, two years in the party before they could contest elections or hold office.”

Article 23 also stipulates that, “To be eligible to hold any party position, a member must be in the party for at least two years for National and Zonal offices, and at least one year for State, Local Government and Ward positions,” adding that such members “must not be in arrears of membership dues.”

Article 17 outlines the election process and tenure of national and state officers, stating in subsection 1(a) that, “All National and state officers of the party shall hold office for a period of four years at the first instance and thereafter be eligible for re-election for a second term of four years.” Subsection 1(c) states that all elections “shall be done at the appropriate convention and congresses of the party.”

Clause 3 under Article 23 also notes that elected officers must submit a 30-day written resignation notice before vacating office, except where such resignation is tied to contesting an elective position.

Despite the high-profile nature of the takeover announcement, sources within the party disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not been officially notified of the leadership change at the time.

However, two letters were reportedly sent by Nwosu and the former secretary, informing INEC of a scheduled NEC meeting for July 29 and a planned primary election for August 16 ahead of upcoming by-elections.

In response to criticism, Nwosu defended the appointments, citing recent amendments to the party constitution to accommodate the new political reality under the coalition arrangement.

However, this position was challenged by the outgoing National Publicity Secretary, Musa Matara. He argued that the constitutional amendment process must be participatory and transparent, saying: “The amendment of a constitution is not something a small group of people can just do to suit their interests. It requires a public hearing and the involvement of stakeholders.”

He further questioned the timing and intent of the amendments, noting: “If someone says the constitution was amended, the next question is, when exactly was it amended? Was it close to the time the coalition started? What was the purpose of the amendment?”

Matara also stressed that any amendment process must comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and must involve INEC. “Before any political party’s constitution can be amended, INEC must be involved and must supervise the process,” he said.

“If they claim it was amended, they must tell us the exact date and month it happened. They mentioned the 15th of May, but that was exactly when talk of the coalition began,” he added.

In defence, Nwosu insisted that the processes were carried out with integrity and expert guidance. “We have never been a party of loose politics,” he said. “We are not even in government, yet we hold ourselves to the highest standards.”

He further added, “If a leader steps aside for the greater good, that is not a weakness but a show of maturity. We welcome new people, and we agree on conditions. Our party is built on patronage, inclusion, and sovereign leadership.”

Dismissing critics who claimed that the constitution amendment was rushed, he said, “Why are people so scared of change? Why should the restructuring of a political party cause such panic?”

To prove their threat, three aggrieved members of the ADC, have approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking it to sack the Senator David Mark-led interim leadership of the party.

The plaintiffs- Adeyemi Emmanuel, Ayodeji Victor Tolu and Haruna Ismaila- further challenged the membership of Senator Mark and others who were appointed as interim leaders of the party.

They prayed the court to, among other things, determine whether the purported handover of the party’s leadership structure to individuals involved in a merger was not a direct violation of a subsisting judgement.

While the ADC was cited as the 1st defendant in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1328, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, were joined as 2nd and 3rd defendants.

Likewise, Senator Mark, who was recently appointed as the Interim National Chairman of the party, ex-governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola (the Interim National Secretary), and a former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi (Interim National Publicity Secretary), were listed as 4th, 5th and 6th defendants, respectively.

Specifically, the plaintiffs posed legal questions for the court to determine, among which included: “Whether or not the appointment of the 4th, 5th, and 6th Defendants as Interim National Chairman, National Secretary, and National Publicity Secretary of the lst Defendant was made in breach of the provisions of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Constitution, 2018 (as amended).”

In his own submission, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has cautioned other party chieftains to retrace their step over plans to defect to ADC.

The Atona Oodua made the call during a media chat with journalists at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, noting that PDP is back.

In his address titled, ‘Celebration of Restoration,’ the PDP stalwart said the idea of those planning defection is equal to dancing on the graves of the party’s founding fathers.

George said, “We thought we should celebrate the restoration of the party. Of course, we had crisis at the national level that made people to believe that PDP is collapsing.

“But I ‘m happy to tell you that there is celebration of resurrection which is important. Kaduna has done their own, we are doing our own and there will be a meeting in Ibadan.

“Why can’t we remind the people that this party has weathered the storms. The Iroko tree, no matter the storm, will shake but because of its root , it will remain standing.”

Continuing he added, “I feel disheartened for those who are the foundation members of the party who had become number two, number three in this country. I want to appeal to their conscience to do a rethink. Can you leave your father’s house because it’s leaking. The party made you.

“My advice to them is to take things softly. There is no way you compare this congregation with ours. They did it before, when they got beaten, they ran back to the party. It’s a shame.

“The major reason for coming together is that they want to defeat Bola Tinubu but by procedure in the party, there is no part in our constitution that somebody from the north will contest in 2027.

“Those guys are dancing on the graves of our founding fathers. A rolling stone gathers no moss. The initial movement is a mistake on their part. Let them retrace, the same mistake we made at the convention is what we are still repeating. I warned them, you only know the beginning, you can’t determine the end. With what those people are doing, they are putting fuel into the fire,” Chief Bode George stated.

With these underlining hurdles, to cement a long-lasting political platform that weilds the capability to wrestle power from Tinubu, the leading political actors in ADC such as Atiku, Obi and Amaechi must streamline their presidential ambitions for a formidable flagbearer who others will rally round to achieve fruitful results.

Above all, the legal entanglement already rearing its head, is not just a hurdle, it is a deepening threat that poses crack in having a solidified base. In other words, every aggrieved members of the party will have to be adequately carried along with a reward system to calm frayed nerves. The battle for the sustenance of ADC as a formidable opposition to challenge APC in 2027, is a clog waiting to be oiled for meaningful progress.