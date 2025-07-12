Special Valedictory Session; Bayelsa govt honours departed commissioner for Trade , Investment, Late Kenigua

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Friday described late Chief Ibomo Kenigua, former commissioner for trade and investment, as a man of great humility, steadfastness and intellectuality.

At a valedictory session at the State executive council meeting in honour of the deceased in government house, Yenagoa, Governor Diri expressed sadness over the sudden demise of a former cabinet member who hailed from the Polaku community in Yenagoa local government Area of the state.

Senator Diri explained that the special valedictory session was held as a matter of state policy to honour individuals who had served the state meritoriously.

He also noted that the event was in recognition of Chief Kenigua’s invaluable contributions to the development of the state while he served in the administration of former governor, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Bayelsa chief executive paid tribute to the late educationist and astute politician, stating that he exhibited the virtues of commitment, loyalty and selflessness.

Senator Diri noted that the Polaku community, Yenagoa council area and the entire state had lost a man of integrity and prayed God to grant the bereaved Kenigua family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss just as he prayed for the repose of the departed former commissioner.

He used the opportunity to call on Bayelsans to emulate the exceptional qualities of Chief Kenigua particularly his impactful and selfless lifestyle to improve the lives of others.

According to the governor, the value society places on any personality depends largely on the individual’s positive contributions to uplift lives and society in general.

He encouraged the bereaved Kenigua family to remain strong in the Lord, and take solace in the fact that their son lived an illustrious life of humility and selfless commitment to the betterment of their family and society.

His words, I really feel sad today presiding over this valedictory session. One thing is clear: Bayelsa State, Yenagoa local government and Yenagoa constituency II, and the Polaku community have lost a very rare specie in the late Mr. Ibomo Kenigua.

“Myself, Kenigua and interacted for the first time at a programme at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall some years ago. When I had interaction with him then, I saw intelligence; I saw commitment radiating; I saw determination undulating, and I saw loyalty displayed.

“So I took him as somebody who had something to offer society, all said, Ibomo Kenigua was a peaceful personality who propagated peace, love, commitment and loyalty, and we commend him for the life he had lived.

“People often erroneously think it is the things they do for themselves that matter, but it is actually the things they do for others that truly matter in life.

“Our value in life is determined by what we do for others and that is what we will be remembered for,from all the tributes we have listened to here today, it is obvious that Kenigua was always ready to do good for others.”

Some of his colleagues in the Chief Timipre Sylva led state executive council who paid glowing tributes to the departed Kenigua at the valedictory session, included Engr Frank Opigo, Alabo Gideon Ekeuwei, Prof. ThankGod Apere, and Chief K.D. Francis.

Members of the present Council who also spoke about the deceased were the commissioner for power, Engr Kharin Komuko, his counterpart on environment, Hon. Ebi Ben Ololo, and Information, Mrs Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai.

According to his biography presented at a well-attended funeral service in his hometown, Chief Ibomo Kenigua had a stint at the Niger Delta Basin development authority and later pursued his lifelong passion of teaching.

He taught English, Literature and French in several schools, including Gbarainowei Grammar School, Okolobiri and St Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, where he rose to the position of Vice Principal.

Upon retirement, late Kenigua veered into full-time politics and served the state in several capacities, including cabinet Commissioner for Trade and Investment under Chief Timipre Sylva until 2012.

Aged 65, Chief Ibomo Kenigua is survived by his wife, Inemotimi, several children and until his death, he was the proprietor of Grace International Schools (GIS).

