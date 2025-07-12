Onigbongbo LCDA boosts LG election with free health check-ups

The Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Saturday deployed mobile ambulances and health officials to offer free medical check-ups to voters, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) officers, and other officials present at polling centres.

The vehicles were seen roving through the communities within the Onigbongbo LCDA, namely, Opebi, Allen, Maryland, Onigbongbo, Ikeja GRA and Olusosun, among others.

Health officials, stationed in Onigbongbo LCDA ambulances, provided free blood pressure (BP) tests, blood sugar level checks, and other vital sign assessments.

Mrs Oluyinka, one of the officials, informed NAN that the team had been on patrol since early morning, conducting various health screenings for consenting voters and electoral officers.

“We have been going round the Onigbongbo LCDA since 8.00 a.m. offering free medical check-ups and also offering advice to those who have a problem.

“People are excited to see us, which makes the work tasking especially having to deal with large numbers in some polling units.

“Our task is to check everyone irrespective of their party affiliations; we are not for political reasons, but rather for the health benefits to be enjoyed by the people in the communities.

“We have some other places to visit and we will also be on standby to offer free check-ups to everyone in the communities,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Moyo Adesina, commended the LCDA administration for the good initiative.

“This is a good initiative from the LCDA and they should be commended for it; this will surely endear the heart of many to the party.

“The election conduct has been peaceful here and we are happy with the turnout and the encouragement from the LCDA,” she said.

