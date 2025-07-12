24.2 C
Lagos
July 12, 2025
Trending now

Ex President, Onitsha Chamber of Commerce dies from injuries sustained during violent…

Special Valedictory Session; Bayelsa govt honours departed commissioner for Trade , Investment,…

Onigbongbo LCDA boosts LG election with free health check-ups

Agboyi Ketu Chairman attributes high voter turnout to LG autonomy

INEC’s conduct of LG election ‘ll ensure transparency – Dirisu

Enugu Rep, Chimaobi Atu trains, empowers youths on digital, soft skills, artificial…

Lagos LG poll: Sanwo-Olu, Obasa laud peaceful exercise, say people’s will count

Ecobank Nigeria boosts confidence with 50% early Eurobond repayment

COAS pledges to boost troops’ combat readiness through regular training

Lakurawa bandits kill 3 police officers in Kebbi 

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Onigbongbo LCDA boosts LG election with free health check-ups

by Peter Anayo0116

The Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Saturday deployed mobile ambulances and health officials to offer free medical check-ups to voters, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) officers, and other officials present at polling centres.

The vehicles were seen roving through the communities within the Onigbongbo LCDA, namely, Opebi, Allen, Maryland, Onigbongbo, Ikeja GRA and Olusosun, among others.

Health officials, stationed in Onigbongbo LCDA ambulances, provided free blood pressure (BP) tests, blood sugar level checks, and other vital sign assessments.

Mrs Oluyinka, one of the officials, informed NAN that the team had been on patrol since early morning, conducting various health screenings for consenting voters and electoral officers.

“We have been going round the Onigbongbo LCDA since 8.00 a.m. offering free medical check-ups and also offering advice to those who have a problem.

“People are excited to see us, which makes the work tasking especially having to deal with large numbers in some polling units.

“Our task is to check everyone irrespective of their party affiliations; we are not for political reasons, but rather for the health benefits to be enjoyed by the people in the communities.

“We have some other places to visit and we will also be on standby to offer free check-ups to everyone in the communities,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Moyo Adesina, commended the LCDA administration for the good initiative.

“This is a good initiative from the LCDA and they should be commended for it; this will surely endear the heart of many to the party.

“The election conduct has been peaceful here and we are happy with the turnout and the encouragement from the LCDA,” she said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Governor Bala attends BON’s 80th general assembly, assures support for Media Houses

Peter Anayo

Housing projects: FG threatens to blacklist contractors over substandard works

Peter Anayo

Benue massacre: l lost 20 family members, recorded over 250 deaths –Survivor

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO