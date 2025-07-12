LG Polls: APC will win  all seats—Spokesman

26.7 C
by Editor0115
The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has expressed confidence the party will win all chairmanship and councillorship sears  in Saturday’s  Local Government election in the state.
The Spokesperson of the party, Mr Seye Oladejo ,expressed the confidence while speaking with newsmen  in Agege.
Oladejo said  the expected victory   was based on the party’s performance at.the various levels of government.
He said there was no alternative to the party in the state ,adding  opposition was almost non-existent.
“There is no doubt around APC victory, but it is how massive the voting is, this is because this local government election is a preparation for the 2027 election.
“So, we are confident that we will win all the 57 Local Governments because the APC is a party of choice.
“Aside from this, there is no alternative to APC in Lagos based on our performance at various levels; the local governments, states and federal government.
Oladejo said the conversation was now around how their people would come out to votes.
He said the exercise was peaceful ,but the turnout could be better, saying that people were showing enthusiasm to show their civil responsibility.
The spokesperson urged encourage the electorate to troop out some more to  vote for the chairman and councillors of their choice.
He said: “I also need to put it on record that the exercise started a little bit late.
“When this happens there should be an extension of voting time so that we will not deny the people that are supposed to vote.” (NAN)

