Lakurawa bandits kill 3 police officers in Kebbi 

The police command in Kebbi says three of its officers have been killed by bandits in Bunza Local Government of the state.

The Spokesperson of the command, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, said in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, that the officers lost their lives during a fierce gun duel with bandits.

Abubakar said that on July 11, about 7 p.m., the police command received information that, suspected Lakurawa bandits were sighted in the forest along Zogirma/Tilli road in Bunza LG.

” On receipt of the report, the Zogirma Divisional Police Officer, promptly mobilised a team of policemen to the scene with reinforcement from No 36 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Birnin Kebbi.

” Upon arrival, the combined team of policemen engaged the suspected Lakurawa bandits in a fierce gun duel.

” As a result, several suspected Lakurawa bandits were neutralised while others escaped to nearby forest with fatal injuries..

“Regrettably, three brave police officers lost their lives during the encounter,” he said.

The PPRO quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bello Sani as commending the resilience, bravery and sacrifice of the fallen officers.

He prayed for their gentle souls to have eternal rest.

The CP reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people of the state.

Sani urged the residents of the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station for prompt response. (NAN).