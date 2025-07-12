26.7 C
Lagos LG Polls: Hamzat expresses confidence in process

The Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday voted at Polling Unit 002, Ward A4, in the Oke Balogun area of Epe.

 

Speaking to journalists, Hamzat described the election’s conduct as peaceful and encouraging.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASIEC officials arrived with voting materials at 10:18 a.m.

 

Accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously at 11:20 a.m.

 

Hamzat expressed optimism about the election’s outcome, saying he expected his party to win by a large margin.

 

In spite of the delay, he expressed satisfaction with the process and encouraged voters to participate.

 

“Voting has started and we just hope it continues smoothly. People are still voting, so I am encouraged.

 

“So far, so good. It’s early to assess turnout, but it’s been impressive and encouraging,” he said.

 

The deputy governor attributed the delay to logistical challenges faced by LASIEC.

 

He noted that with around 800 polling units in Epe, the officials had much ground to cover.

 

“Election is about logistics, and people should understand that.

 

“They must ensure everything is in place and organised properly,” he said.

 

Hamzat urged voters to remain orderly and cooperate with LASIEC officials for a peaceful, violence-free process.

 

NAN also reports that security personnel were stationed at the polling units to maintain peace. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

