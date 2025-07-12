Lagos LG poll: Sanwo-Olu votes, lauds LASIEC for hitch-free exercise

27.3 C
by Peter Anayo0101

 IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, voted around 11:08 am today, in the ongoing local government elections in the State, commending the officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, for a hitch-free exercise.

 

Sanwo-Olu along side his wife, Mrs Ibijoke, cast their votes at St. Stephen, polling unit 006, Ward E3, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.

 

More details to follow…

 

