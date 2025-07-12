Lagos LG poll: Sanwo-Olu, Obasa laud peaceful exercise, say people’s will count

…I voted for the future of our communities- Jandor

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Local Government elections in the State, commending the officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, for a hitch-free exercise.

Sanwo-Olu, with his wife, Mrs Ibijoke, who voted at 11:08am voted at St. Stephen, polling unit 006, Ward E3, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.

The local government elections organized by LASIEC took place across 13,325 polling units in 377 wards across the 57 councils of the State.

Our correspondent, who went round some areas such as Ojudu, Adekunle, Oyingbo, Ikeja, Lagos Island, among others, observed a low turnout of voters.

At 10 am, in some polling units at Ojudu, voters were seen waiting for LASIEC officials.

It was also observed that youths took advantage of the restriction on vehicular movement to play football on the highways.

As of 12:30 pm, no record of any violence throughout the State and the exercise went smoothly without any major hindrance.

Addressing journalists shortly after voting, Sanwo-Olu commended the peaceful exercise, saying people have come out in large numbers to vote.

Sanwo-Olu said, “As you can see, everything is okay here, apart from the fact that it is a populated area, we are in Lagos Island. Voting is going on well.

“The officers are on the ground and we have conducted our civic exercise very well and you can see the atmosphere. All the agents of the parties are on the ground and in three to four minutes, it’s all over.

“It’s extremely peaceful and we have several lots of observers and people just want to learn the lessons.”

“But quite frankly, watching on TV, maybe there are one or two logistics issues in one or two places, but I think they have also resolved them.

“You know how typical it is, you know, early morning vehicular movements, and buses could not come on time. The beauty of it is that all the officials and ad-hoc staff are on the ground to go to their polling units and they have all their materials.

“It’s not that there was a shortage of materials or anything. It’s really just for people to get to their polling units on time. I am sure by now, everybody should be there,” the Governor stated.

Sanwo-Olu added, “And we are also glad that we have a peaceful weather. I expect that the time we have used for people to express their civic rights, they will use it right and everything will be conducted peacefully and at the end of the day, we want to commend the effort of the LASIEC.

“And I also want to thank the State equivalent of LASIEC that has also come to observe what we are doing here in Lagos.

“We believe that the grassroots election is also very critical, the councillors and the Chairmen as important as other tiers of government and we need to give them that speed of space.

“Local government is an important level of government and you can see what our constitution stipulates, they are independent and you know we have been advocating for their independence and as you can see that a lot of them have projects and deliverables and they are competing among themselves and we are excited about that.

“The Local governments in Lagos state are complementary, they all take the THEMES plus Agenda and run with it even at their local government, LCDA levels.”

Earlier, in his address to the residents, the Governor had called on all eligible voters across the state to come out in large numbers to participate in the exercise.

He advised, “The local government is the closest tier of government to the people and plays a vital role in delivering essential services and fostering grassroots development.

“The election offers Lagosians an opportunity to shape the leadership of their local councils by voting for Chairmen and councillors who will represent their interests and drive development at the community level.

“This election is not just a constitutional process; it is a powerful expression of your voice and your civic responsibility; it is your right.

“To ensure a safe, orderly, and credible election, I have directed that security agencies be strategically deployed across all polling units and communities. Law enforcement officials will be present to protect voters, electoral officials, and election materials.”

Similarly, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, voted in

Obasa performed his civic duty at Polling Unit 019, Ward E, located on Oluwole Olaniyan Street in the Orile Agege area of Lagos.

Arriving at the polling unit in the morning, the Speaker interacted briefly with electoral officials and constituents before casting his ballot.

Addressing journalists shortly after voting, the Speaker expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, describing it as peaceful, orderly, and devoid of any form of violence or irregularities.

“So far, the process has been peaceful and without any form of rancour or disruption. It’s encouraging to see people coming out to exercise their democratic rights,” Obasa stated.

He also commended the State electoral body for its efforts in ensuring a smooth electoral process, emphasizing that peaceful elections are a cornerstone of democracy and good governance.

“It is important that we all take part in this process. Voting is not just a right but a responsibility, and I urge everyone to fulfil this civic duty,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the outcomes of the election would reflect the will of the people, stressing the need for transparency, fairness, and credibility throughout the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdul‑Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, emphasized the critical importance of grassroots representation in the delivery of good governance to the citizens.

Jandor’s spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, disclosed that Jandor voted at polling unit 01, Ward D in Irewe kingdom, Ojo Local Government area.

“Today, I cast my vote not just for the candidates, but for the future of our communities. Local government is the closest government to the people, delivering essential services that impact everyday life,” he said.

“This is a call to Lagosians, who are voting whether for the first time or as seasoned voters, that your Permanent Voter’s Card is your tool of influence. Use it today to shape the future of your ward, Local Government Area and our beloved state.”

He commended the Lagos State Governor and the State Commissioner of Police for their commitment towards ensuring transparent, peaceful, and safe voting environments.

