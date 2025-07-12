Lagos CP: LG election going on smoothly

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, says the Saturday local government election has so far been peaceful across the state.

Jimoh made the remark in Ikorodu while speaking with journalists during a security monitoring tour of police area commands and divisions.

He said the electoral process had been orderly, with no major incidents reported.

“The police deployment is in place, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission officials are also doing their work.

“People have been coming out to exercise their franchise and there has not been any disturbance of peace anywhere across the state.

“We want to encourage voters to come out and cast their votes, as there is still time before the statutory closing hour of 3 p.m.

“We will continue to maintain this level of deployment and ensure that the whole process is peaceful throughout, ” he said.

The commissioner said that the command had already deployed enough personnel to all the collation centres.

“We are going to have more personel on ground at the collation centres to ensure that there is adequate security during the collation and during announcement of result.

“We have done our deployment thoroughly and massively.

“We are equally going to be on ground because after the election, there will be celebrations and we will not want any disturbance of peace across the state.

“So far we are doing good and we are going to end well, ” the police boss said.

According to him, the command has deployed 16 gunboats that can put the enemy at bay and suppress any issue of uprising in the waterways.

“We deployed the combat boats to the rural and urban waterine areas to tackle any threats, ” he said. (NAN)