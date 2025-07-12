Governor Yusuf wins top infrastructure award at London’s 15th African Achievers Event

OZUMI ABDUL

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has clinched the prestigious title of Governor of the Year in Infrastructure Development at the 15th African Achievers Award.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the event held at the historic Westminster Palace, House of Lords, London.

The award was presented by the Deputy Mayor of London, Mr. Mete Coban, in recognition of Governor Yusuf’s transformative projects aimed at modernizing Kano State through large-scale road construction, urban renewal programmes, and the rehabilitation of critical public facilities.

Governor Yusuf was represented at the ceremony by Usman Bala, mni, Special Adviser on State Affairs, and Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House Kano.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, Usman Bala expressed deep appreciation, noting that the honour reflects the Governor’s steadfast commitment to delivering inclusive development.

“This recognition underscores Governor Yusuf’s dedication to prioritizing infrastructure that touches the lives of millions across Kano,” he said.

The African Achievers Award, established to honour African leaders and institutions making a measurable impact, has become one of the continent’s most respected platforms for celebrating excellence in leadership, development, and social innovation.

Other awardees at the event include the Governor of Benue State and the King of Zolu nation of South Africa, which further highlighted the diversity of leadership excellence recognised this year.

Governor Yusuf’s recognition at this year’s edition not only highlights his achievements on the global stage but also reaffirms Kano State’s emergence as a model for infrastructure-driven governance in Nigeria.

