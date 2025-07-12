Globacom  Launches Gloshare And Mobile Community Plan For Kwara University Students

27.3 C
In its bid to revolutionize how students connect, share and collaborate both academically and socially, telecommunications giant, Globacom, through its Enterprise Unit, has launched Gloshare and Mobile Community plan for students of the Kwara State University (KWASU). The launch was the first in any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

 

At the launch of the blended learning system on the institutions campus located at Malete, Ilorin, recently,  the Enterprise Southwest Regional Head, Mr Adewale Adiatu, stated that Gloshare allows the students to visit the school portal and download educational materials free of charge without using their data. The mobile community plan lines will also make it possible to have everyone in KWASU community on the same platform, where students and staff that subscribe to the service can interact freely.

 

Mr Adeniyi Odejobi, the Enterprise National Vertical Head, Glo Enterprise Sales, also stated that many sites had been erected on the campus, while more sites were at various stages of completion to ensure seamless performance of the  Gloshare and the CUG lines.

 

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shaykh Luqman Jimoh, who attended the launching of the products, noted that the occasion was both historic and futuristic, not only because of its theme, “Redefining Leadership in the age of AI : Students as Innnovators , Volunteers and Changemakers”, but also because of the launch of two transformative initiatives: Gloshare and the mobile community plan group.

 

He expressed enthusiasm that both products will strengthen communication, connectivity and collaboration among the students. “These initiatives are homegrown, tailored to the needs, and emblematic of the innovative spirit that resides within our student body”, he noted.

 

In the same vein, the  President of the Student Union Government of the school, Mallam Abdulafeez Babatunde Kewulere, expressed gratitude to Globacom for selecting KWASU  as the launchpad for the Gloshare services for students.

 

“This initiative underscores Globacom’s commitment to empowering students with cutting-edge digital solutions”, he opined as he encouraged the students to actively explore these services, which, according to him, represent the evolving standard in connectivity and collaboration.

 

“By leveraging these tools, you will  not only enhance your academic experience but also stay ahead in an increasingly digital world”, he enthused.

 

 

