Ex President, Onitsha Chamber of Commerce dies from injuries sustained during violent encounter with agents of the Anambra waste mgt

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A Former President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), Hon. Okey Akaneme, has died from injuries he sustained during a violent encounter with agents of the Anambra State Waste Management Authority.

Information has it that the incident occurred at Akaneme’s residence during a routine levy collection exercise.

According to an eye witness account, ASWAMA agents, accompanied by armed police officers, allegedly stormed the home of the deceased in Onitsha without prior notice and a confrontation ensued, during which Akaneme was reportedly assaulted in front of his family and the attack left him paralyzed with a broken spine.

Following months of battling complications from his injuries, Akaneme gave up the ghost, sparking widespread anger and condemnation across Anambra State and beyond.

Lamenting his death, a longtime associate of his said, “It’s a tragic irony. Okey was a man who dedicated his life to improving this city. He believed in governance and dialogue and was ultimately failed by the very system he trusted.”

His death has subsequently reignited public outcry over the conduct of State revenue enforcement agencies, which many accuse of indiscriminate brutality, extortion, and abuse of power.”

Akaneme was widely respected for his integrity and commitment to ethical business practices. During his tenure at ONICCIMA, he worked to build bridges between the public and private sectors, advocating for fairness and responsible governance.

“He believed government should protect its people, not harm them,” said a former colleague. “Now he’s gone and the silence from authorities is both painful and telling.”

Social media has erupted with calls for justice using hashtags like #JusticeForOkey, #OnitshaSpeaks, and #EndBrutality, as citizens demand accountability and reform.

A relative of his, Ifeanyi, said that the former chairman has remained devastated, seeking answers and justice before his demise

“He left the house healthy that morning,” a relative recounted. “He never walked again. Now he’s gone. Who will answer for this

The incident has renewed demands for a complete overhaul of revenue enforcement structures across Anambra State, amid broader concerns over human rights and governance.

