Enugu Rep, Chimaobi Atu trains, empowers youths on digital, soft skills, artificial intelligence

In a bold move to combat youth unemployment and address the root causes of insecurity, the member representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chimaobi Sam Atu, has concluded a week-long training and empowerment programme for youths in his constituency, focused on digital skills, soft skills, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative, which culminated in the distribution of high-end laptops to participants, aims to equip young people with practical 21st-century skills that are vital in today’s fast-evolving job market.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Hon. Atu explained that the empowerment programme was designed with the understanding that the youths form the foundation of the nation.

“The youths constitute over 63%—perhaps even 65%—of Nigeria’s population. Given their numbers, they must be carried along in nation-building and decision-making processes,” he said.

Drawing a powerful analogy, Atu stated, “When you want to build a house, you don’t start from the roof—you start from the foundation. And the foundation of this country lies with the youth.”

He emphasized that the empowerment initiative is not just about skills acquisition but also a tool for addressing deeper socio-economic challenges.

“Many of our youths are idle, and this idleness often leads to crime and insecurity. But when you train and empower them, they become productive. Their focus shifts away from criminality to creativity,” the lawmaker stated.

“This programme is also about financial empowerment. When young people have jobs and skills, they gain financial independence, and that translates into national economic growth.”

The training, which ran for a week, featured modules on artificial intelligence tools, content generation, and soft skills development, among others.

Engineer Ifeanyichukwu Bartholomew, one of the lead instructors, explained that the students were exposed to real-world applications of AI.

“The training was comprehensive. By the end, participants could build AI tools like chatbots, generate digital content for social media and video productions, and even apply AI in web design to improve coding and project management,” he said.

Another instructor, Mr. Edeh Victor, praised the enthusiasm of the students, highlighting the interactive nature of the sessions.

“We ensured the classes were engaging by including puzzles, group discussions, and brainstorming sessions.

The students were excited and fully participated in all activities,” he said.

The high point of the programme was the distribution of laptops to the participants. Beneficiaries described the gesture as life-changing and praised Hon. Atu for his foresight and generosity.

Adesuwa Christopher, one of the trainees, said the programme had significantly boosted her dream of becoming a music producer.

“I’ve always loved music, but now I can edit audio, create lyrics with AI assistance, and even produce videos. This training has put real tools in my hands,” she said.

Johnpraisal Udeze, another beneficiary, said the skills he acquired would help expand his media business.

“This training opened my eyes to new possibilities. I now know how to use AI to improve content production. I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity,” he said.

Participants and community leaders alike have hailed Hon. Atu for investing in the future of the youth and taking proactive steps toward reducing crime and unemployment in Enugu North and South.

As one of the beneficiaries put it: “What Hon. Atu is doing isn’t politics—it’s leadership.

