EAC of COREN, workshop on advancing practical capacity for facilitating PEV Training Workshop result held in Abuja

L-r… Member EAC Prof Nurudeen Musa; Deputy Chairman EAC Prof El-YAKUB, Registrar COREN Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Prof Okorie Austine Uche; President of COREN Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Chairman Engineering Accreditation Committee ( EAC)of COREN and Member EAC/ President of ACEN Engr. Kamselem Bukar during the EAC workshop of COREN, on Advancing Practical Capacity for Facilitating PEV Training Workshop result held in Abuja on 11/7/2025.

L-r… Member EAC Dr. felicia Agubata; deputy Chairman EAC Prof El-YAKUB, Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, (COREN) Prof Okorie Austine Uche; President of (COREN Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Chairman Engineering Accreditation Committee ( EAC)of COREN and Engr. Adhekovwigho Emuejevoke during the EAC workshop held in Abuja.

Member EAC Prof. Chukwunuye Ezeah, Deputy Chairman EAC Prof El-YAKUB, Registrar COREN Prof O. A.U Uche, President of COREN Prof Sadiq Abubakar, Chairman Engineering Accreditation Committee ( EAC)of COREN and Prof. Emmanuel Ajav during the EAC workshop held in Abuja.

Members of the Engineering Accreditation Committee (EAC), after the Workshop,on Advancing Practical Capacity for Facilitating PEV Training held in Abuja on 11/7/2025.

