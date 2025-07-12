27.3 C
Lagos
July 12, 2025
Trending now

Lagos LG poll: Sanwo-Olu votes, lauds LASIEC for hitch-free exercise

EAC of COREN, workshop on advancing practical capacity for facilitating PEV Training…

Bart Nnaji: An Alchemist at 69

Ebonyi’s Human Capital Development Blueprint

Governor Yusuf wins top infrastructure award at London’s 15th African Achievers Event

Official launching LogiNaija Close-Out Season in Abuja

Service of songs of late mother, Mrs Rachel Onega Chapi held at…

NDLEA pledges to patronise DICON on training, arms

Egbin Power CEO calls for sustainable development in electricity sector

2027: Akpabio tasks A’Ibom APC on unity, support for Tinubu, Eno

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

EAC of COREN, workshop on advancing practical capacity for facilitating PEV Training Workshop result held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0147

L-r… Member EAC Prof Nurudeen Musa; Deputy Chairman EAC Prof El-YAKUB, Registrar COREN Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Prof   Okorie Austine Uche; President of COREN Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Chairman Engineering Accreditation Committee ( EAC)of COREN  and Member EAC/ President of ACEN Engr. Kamselem Bukar during the EAC workshop of COREN, on Advancing Practical Capacity for Facilitating PEV Training Workshop result held in Abuja on 11/7/2025.

L-r… Member EAC Dr. felicia Agubata; deputy Chairman EAC Prof El-YAKUB, Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, (COREN) Prof  Okorie Austine Uche; President of  (COREN Prof Sadiq Abubakar;  Chairman Engineering Accreditation Committee ( EAC)of COREN  and Engr.   Adhekovwigho Emuejevoke during the EAC workshop held in Abuja.

Member EAC Prof. Chukwunuye Ezeah, Deputy Chairman EAC Prof El-YAKUB, Registrar COREN Prof O. A.U Uche, President of COREN Prof Sadiq Abubakar, Chairman Engineering Accreditation Committee ( EAC)of COREN and Prof. Emmanuel Ajav during the EAC workshop held in Abuja.

Members of the Engineering Accreditation Committee  (EAC), after the Workshop,on Advancing Practical Capacity for Facilitating PEV Training held in Abuja on 11/7/2025.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Minister meeting with Committee on Works on update of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Chief Kessington Adebutu, popularly known as “BABA IJEBU”, celebrates 89 years birthday on Gods wisdom, Legacy held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

New yam festival ,unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO