COAS pledges to boost troops’ combat readiness through regular training

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged to conduct regular intensive training of troops to bolster their combat readiness for deployment to all manner of operations.

He made this known at the graduation ceremony of some troops at the end of their 21-week training at the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), on Saturday in Kontagora, Niger.

The training, tagged “Exercise Fast Bolt III,” was organised for troops of the Special Operations Battalion, designated as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Intervention Battalion 10.

Oluyede, who said that the training was aimed at enchancing troops’ operational competence, reflected his command’s philosophy of prioritising combat readiness through consistency and standardised mission orientation.

He explained that the exercise was a vital platform for the army to sustain its personnel for deployment across various theatres of operations.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division and Commander Sector 1, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSA YAMMA, Oluyede commended the troops for their outstanding performances.

He noted that their performances demonstrated and affirmed the effectiveness of the training approach.

The COAS added that the exercise was revitalised and conducted in double stream, and was extended from three to six months to deepen and enhance troops’ operational competence and tactical acumen.

Maj.-Gen. John Sokoya, the Commander, NATRAC, in an address of welcome, congratulated the trainees for their perseverance, resilience and doggedness.

He said that the training was a mission-oriented initiative aimed at enhancing the operational competence of the troops.

Sokoya further explained that NATRAC was an elite training institution saddled with the responsibility of conducting realistic mission-specific training in various current and future operations.

He added that the training was to provide troops with requisite combat proficiency skills in support of the COAS’ command philosophy.

He enjoined the troops to apply what they had learned, going forward, adding that it would help the army to prepare personnel for deployment, and urged them to imbibe the spirit of warrior ethos that had been instilled in them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also witnessed the promotion and decoration of Sgt. Joshua Danju, who rescued an armoured vehicle and other armaments during an attack at Kwana Dutse, to Staff Sergeant.

The event’s highlight included training review, tug-of-war, certificates presentation, tree planting, and inauguration of two newly constructed accommodation apartments to alleviate NATRAC’s accommodation challenges.(NAN