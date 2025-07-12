Agboyi Ketu Chairman attributes high voter turnout to LG autonomy

Mr Dele Oshinowo, the Chairman of Agboyi Ketu Local Government Area, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing council elections, attributing the high voter turnout to public confidence in the local government autonomy system in the state.

Oshinowo spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a tour of the Mile 12 area within the local government area on Saturday in Lagos.

According to Oshinowo, this autonomy has facilitated effective governance and project implementation.

He noted that allowing local governments to make decisions without interference from the state government would benefit the populace.

“The people believe in what has been happening in Lagos State due to the autonomy, local government autonomy, financial autonomy and all that.

“If you look at the environment, the other side, there are places that are actually heavy, you know, and this is due to our autonomy. Now we are free to do whatever we want,” he said.

The chairman noted that while the election process began slowly, it steadily picked up pace, with a significant portion of the ballot papers eventually being used.

“It started slow, but at the end of the day, you can see that most of the ballot papers that were brought out were used,” Oshinowo stated.

Oshinowo, while advising the incoming chairman, urged the people to maintain the current pace of development and strive to surpass his administration’s achievements.

“My advice is for whoever emerges as the incoming chairman to continue with the pace,” he said. “He or she needs to surpass what I have done, so that people can see that, yes, you are really doing great.”

