Yoruba elders denounce Asari Dokubo’s “Betrayer” Remark, call for caution in National Discourse*

Prominent Yoruba elders and cultural leaders have strongly condemned recent comments attributed to Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, a well-known Niger Delta activist and former militant leader, in which he reportedly described the Yoruba ethnic group as “betrayers.”

The statement, which has sparked heated reactions across social and traditional media, is viewed as a dangerous generalization capable of stoking ethnic tensions in Nigeria’s already fragile political climate.

Speaking on behalf of a coalition of Yoruba elders during a press briefing in Lagos, Evangelist Hon. Banjo Omotosho, a respected leader and chieftain of the Oduduwa Cultural Group, described Dokubo’s comments as “reckless, provocative, and deeply insulting to the Yoruba people.”

In a speech titled “Asari Dokubo, Yorubas Are Not Betrayers,” Dr. Omotosho expressed shock and disappointment that someone of Dokubo’s influence would resort to ethnic profiling and inflammatory rhetoric.

> “Chief Dokubo, we acknowledge and appreciate the support you demonstrated for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the elections and the intense legal battles that followed. The Yoruba nation has always valued loyalty, integrity, and cultural pride. To suddenly label an entire ethnic group as betrayers is not only unjustified but also a grave misrepresentation of our people’s character,” Hon Omotosho declared.

Omotosho noted that while political disagreements are inevitable in a diverse nation like Nigeria, resorting to public insults against an ethnic group crosses a line and threatens national unity.

> “Chief Dokubo, as a respected figure and leader within the Ijaw nation, your words carry significant weight. We urge you to exercise caution and wisdom. If there are issues between you and your political associates, including President Tinubu, they should be addressed through dialogue and proper channels. Going public with inflammatory accusations only creates unnecessary tension and division.”

The Yoruba elders further emphasized that the Yoruba people have consistently played key roles in Nigeria’s development across politics, business, culture, and academia. They stressed that the Yoruba ethos is founded on diplomacy, intellectual engagement, and bridge-building rather than betrayal.

> “We are innovators, thought leaders, and peacemakers who believe in the unity of Nigeria. We will not be drawn into tribal animosity or petty quarrels. The Yoruba nation will continue to stand firm for justice, equity, and peaceful coexistence,” Omotosho affirmed.

The elders concluded by announcing plans to issue a formal rejoinder to set the record straight and counter any narratives seeking to paint the Yoruba nation in a negative light.

“We will be writing an official rejoinder to clarify our position and to firmly reject any attempt to label the Yoruba people as traitors. We call on all leaders, regardless of ethnicity or political affiliation, to avoid statements that can sow discord. Our unity as a nation is more important than any personal grievance or political rivalry,” Hon Omotosho said.

The Yoruba elders also extended a message of peace to all ethnic groups across Nigeria, urging citizens to focus on issues that promote national progress and stability rather than divisions.