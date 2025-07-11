VC Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo Advises 624 Uniuyo Education Graduate Teachers Inducted Into TRCN To Teach By Examples, Not Precepts.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Nyaudo U. Ndaeyo has advised the six hundred and twenty four Graduands of the department of Education to exhibit exemplary character in discharge of their responsibility.

Flip the other way round, they were not to tell their taught to do what the law says while they themselves do the opposite.

The Vice Chancellor who dropped the advice at the 14th induction ceremony of the graduands by TEACHERS REGISTRATION COUNCIL OF NIGERIA (TRCN), Urged them to carry out their responsibility with humility, dedication, perseverance and hard work, “knowing fully well that teaching is an honorable profession.”

“You are to exhibit and live an exemplary life, and continue to seek knowledge, embrace innovation and foster an environment of inclusivity and diversity in your classrooms.

“Each one of you has the potential to leave an indelible mark and impression on the lives of your students and through them, on the society at large, ” he added.

Prof. Ndaeyo who attended the induction ceremony with his entire management team, congratulating the new inductees, reminded them that education is not confined to the four walls of the classroom rather, it is a long life journey of learning and growth, adding that University of Uyo and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria are poised to support them in their professional development.

Also speaking, the Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer of Teachers Registration Council, Dr (Mrs) Ronke Soyombo who was represented at the event, advised inductees not to be afraid to embrace technology, warning that failure to do so could cause them to be outdated which could result to them loosing their job.

Likening the ceremony to the lawyers’ “Call to bar”, Dr Soyombo who titled the event “Call to Class” explained, “if there is any person or group of persons that should be called most learned, the professional teacher who teaches all professions is the one that deserves the moniker and no one else.”

To this end, she called on teachers teaching at all levels of education with whatever qualifications, not yet registered with the teachers registration council, to know that they are not yet professional teachers, and to avoid being embarrassed and treated as a quack, should hurry up and register to join the over 1.6m registered teachers in Nigeria.

Setting the tone in his welcome address, the Dean of faculty of education, Prof. Ime E Emah challenged the inductees to make a difference in wherever they may find themselves. “Be aware that in all your doings you must project and protect University of Uyo as a brand,” he re-emphasized.

He added: “Be ready to serve with passion, commitment and responsibility as worthy professionals and ambassadors of University of Uyo. Remember as I had already said, University of Uyo is a brand. Please protect it in your daily practices.”

He therefore seized the opportunity with assurance to appeal through the Director that represented the Commissioner for education, Prof.Ubong Umoh to take the message that, education products of the University of Uyo are as good as, if not better than any such products from anywhere else home, to the Commissioner.

So that whenever the time is ripe to employ the 1,000 teachers approved by His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno PHD, the Commissioner should consider these new inductees, assuring that as new brooms they will sweep better.

The ceremony ended on impressive note with goodwill messages coming from NUT, NLC, Ministry of Education, while the high point was the ceremonial presentation of certificate of registration to a few inductees by the VC, representative of the Registrar of TRCN and other members of the high table.