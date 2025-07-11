23.8 C
Business & Economy

UBA unveils strategic expansion into key markets across Africa

by Peter Anayo0106

Senior executives of the UBA Group recently concluded the Group’s Half-Year Business Review held at the global headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, brought together executives responsible for UBA’s 24 countries of operation.

It was an opportunity to restate the Group’s pan-African strategy and commitment to further expanding the Group’s coverage across high-potential markets across Africa, while also deepening its operations in its existing twenty African presence markets.

With over 51.7% of Group revenues from ex Nigerian operations, UBA’s journey to being Africa’s most diversified financial services group was clearly in evidence,

According to Alawuba, the international strategic intent reinforces with the Group’s intention to deliver innovative financial solutions to its fast-growing global customer base.

The strategy demonstrates UBA’s unique position as Africa’s global bank and ability to leverage growth opportunities in emerging and leading African markets.

It would be recalled that the Group commenced its Pan African journey, with its entry into Ghana in 2004, followed by rapid expansion into 18 additional African markets.

Today, as a resilient and future-focused institution, UBA continues to push boundaries by connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa.

Mr Alawuba also highlighted the Group’s expansion plans, disclosing that the Group is excited about the vast opportunities that the new markets present, a testament to UBA Group’s confidence in the African economy, providing world-class banking services that meet the continent’s evolving needs.

“UBA’s vision is clear – we are building a truly global institution anchored in Africa, but serving customers across continents. Further strategic expansion positions us to unlock new opportunities, support intra-Africa trade, and deliver world-class banking experiences wherever our clients choose to do business,” he said.

“In Europe, UBA has operations in the United Kingdom and upgrading its license in France, expanding its capacity to serve cross-border trade, investment flows, and the African diaspora, complementing our over 40-year presence in NY. These moves signal a clear message of UBA’s intent to reshape the competitive landscape”, he added.

As part of the Group’s plan to expand its global presence, UBA, in January, announced plans to open operations in Saudi Arabia.

Operating in 20 African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology. United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees across the group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

