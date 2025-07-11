23.8 C
Tinubu never stopped 5-year visa for U.S. citizens — Presidency ‎

by Peter Anayo099

The Presidency says  President Bola Tinubu has never stopped the issuance of five-year multiple-entry visas for U.S. citizens, in accordance with the principle of subsisting bilateral agreements and reciprocity.

‎The clarification is contained in a statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.

‎He described the reports as false and misleading,  reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to existing bilateral agreements and diplomatic reciprocity.

‎Onanuga noted that immediately after assuming office, President Tinubu directed that Nigeria implement all bilateral agreements with other nations and adhere to the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic relations.

‎He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had clarified Nigeria’s position following the U.S. government’s recent adjustment of its non-immigrant visa policy toward Nigerians.

‎The presidential aide said that senior officials would continue engaging with the U.S. to address restrictive policies based on mutual respect and partnership.

‎”We want to reiterate that the U.S. government’s claim of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy toward Nigeria does not accurately reflect the actual situation.

‎”The Nigerian government has not deviated from granting U.S. citizens a five-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visa, just as the U.S. has continued to grant the same to Nigerians,” Onanuga stated.

‎He clarified that 90-day single-entry visas only apply to the newly introduced e-visa category.

‎”This category targets tourists and business visitors who prefer quicker, less cumbersome visa processing.”

‎He said the e-visa replaced the outdated visa-on-arrival, which was inefficient and prone to abuse.

‎”The e-visa is a fast, online process that does not require the applicant to go to the embassy. Applicants receive the e-Visa within 48 hours of submitting their application.”

‎He said the policy aligned with President Tinubu’s agenda to promote trade, tourism, and ease of doing business in Nigeria.

‎He noted that many countries have already adopted similar digital visa processes.

‎In spite of Nigeria offering e-visas to U.S. citizens, Onanuga pointed out the U.S. has yet to reciprocate.

‎He assured that the Tinubu-led administration would continue to dialogue and engage with U.S. authorities to resolve any issues that led to the recent development.

 

