Security threats: FCTA cracks down on begging, one chance operators in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has embarked on a massive operation to clamp down on begging and other vices in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Director of Social Welfare in the FCT, Mrs. Gloria Onwuka, disclosed this in an interview with journalists at the end of a presentation on the operation, code-named “SWEEP Abuja”.

According to Mrs. Onwuka, the operation aims to rid the city of beggars, one-chance operators, and other individuals who engage in anti-social behaviors that pose a threat to the safety and security of residents.

She explained that the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, has taken this bold step due to the rising complaints about insecurity and other related issues in the FCT.

Mrs. Onwuka revealed that some individuals have taken to hiring children from other states to beg in Abuja, while others use fake injuries or illnesses to solicit alms. She stated that some of these children were caught and interrogated, and they revealed that they were brought from various places, including casinos, and transported to Abuja in vehicles.

“And there are families where they are hiring these children, we don’t even know that this is what they are using their children to do. We have caught so many of them like that.

And also, it’s like a business. They have taken it as a business. They will now go and hire people from other states, put them in a vehicle.

Very early in the morning, they will come in Abuja and start begging. By evening or in the nighttime, they will disappear”.

“But there are some, like the children we even questioned, how did you come to Abuja?

How manage all the way from a casino, all manner of places where they are coming from. They will tell you that they jumped inside the Dangote trailer. Is it you alone?

They will say no, that it is some people who brought them. Tell me how a child of seven years, eight years, will now leave his house all the way from Kano or Katsina and start coming to Abuja without having a place where he will stay. You understand?”

If not being aided by some people. And that is what is happening in terms of these children coming to Abuja. And another thing again, the women that are even here, they are living in one place or the other.

They will go and carry the children. Some of them, the children, don’t belong to them. They are people’s children. They will use it and be begging. Some will even tie a bandage on their legs that they have one injury or the other”

“There is a woman we caught, she now said that she has cancer at her breast.So by the time they loosen the bandage, there was no single wound at her breast. You understand? So like all these things that is happening in Abuja here, these people, that’s why the minister wants to do away with them”.

The FCTA Director also highlighted the menace of one chance operators, who use machetes and POS machines to rob unsuspecting victims. She said some of these operators have been caught and are currently in custody.

When asked about the number of people arrested so far, Mrs. Onwuka disclosed that 80 men, 58 women, and 72 children have been apprehended and are currently being held at a center. She explained that the exercise is ongoing and will continue until the streets are cleared of beggars and other anti-social elements.

The FCTA Director assured that the arrested individuals will be profiled, fed, and provided with shelter before being deported back to their various states. She emphasized that the operation will be a continuous process until the desired results are achieved.

The Director of the Security Department in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Adamu Gwary, represented by Dr. Peter Olumuji, shed light on the security implications of the ongoing operation to clamp down on begging and crime in Abuja.

According to him, the arrested individuals have constituted various degrees of crime and security threats in the nation’s capital.

Gwary emphasized that the security concerns posed by these individuals, particularly beggars and one chance operators, have become a source of great worry to residents. He stated that the Honourable Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed the Commissioner of Police and other relevant agencies to ensure that the FCT is rid of all security threats.

The operation, which has been ongoing for some time, has seen massive deployment of security personnel from various agencies, including the Nigerian Police, Civil Defense, and other sister agencies.

Gwary assured that the security measures put in place at the Bwari Rehabilitation Centre, where the arrested individuals are being held, are adequate.

He added that the operation has so far covered several areas in the FCT, including: City Center, Kubwa ,Gwarimpa, and Asokoro

Garki, and Wuse.The operation is expanding to cover every nook and cranny of the FCT, with the minister’s directive that all areas with insecurity should be addressed by the special joint task team.

The Director noted that the Commissioner of Police is chairing the operation, which involves a joint task team of security agencies.

One of the arrested women, Ojo Tonyi Bimbo from Kogi State, shared her story with our correspondent, shedding light on the complexities of life on the streets of Abuja.

Bimbo claimed that she was not a beggar by choice but was forced into the situation due to circumstances. She alleged that she was being exploited by an individual named Lucky Hudu, who was using her and her children to beg for money.

The FCTA’s crackdown on begging and crime in Abuja is a clear demonstration of the administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents. The operation is expected to continue until the desired results are achieved.