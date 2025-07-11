23.9 C
News

Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Bala Mohammed to honour Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture

by Editor079

 

Governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Bauchi, Bala Mohammed and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun and minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris are scheduled to grace the 3rd edition of the Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture, scheduled for July 23, 2025.

The annual event is organized by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to honour the late former Governor of Lagos State, outstanding journalist, and former President of NGE, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

In a statement signed by President of the Guild, Eze Anaba and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the 2025 edition will take place at Edmark D’Podium International Event Center in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Standing Committee of NGE announced the annual lecture series which was instituted to honour Jakande.

This year’s lecture theme is “Journalism and the Challenge of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society.”

The statement further read, “The lecture will be delivered by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, CON, at the Edmark D’Podium International Event Center in Ikeja, Lagos, with Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as chairman.

“Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the Special Guest of Honor, while Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, will be the Guest of Honor.

“The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture series aims to celebrate Alhaji Jakande’s remarkable contributions to journalism, public service, and governance. His legacy serves as a model for future generations, and we are proud to continue this tradition.

“The lecture series began in 2023 with a paper delivered by Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of NGE, and continued in 2024 with Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of This Day/Arise TV, delivering on the theme “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.”

“We look forward to another insightful discussion on the challenges and opportunities in nation-building through journalism.”

